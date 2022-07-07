Nicox Announces Publication of NCX 470 Results Demonstrating Improvements to Ocular Hemodynamics and Retinal Cell Physiology

July 7, 2022 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that the results from studies on the beneficial effects of NCX 470 in a nonclinical model of endothelin-1 (ET-1)-induced ischemia/reperfusion damage of the optic nerve head and retina have been published online in the peer-reviewed Journal of Ocular Pharmacology and Therapeutics. The publication “NCX 470 restores ocular hemodynamics and retinal cell physiology after ET-1-induced ischemia/reperfusion injury of optic nerve and retina in rabbits” by Bastia et al. is available by clicking here. NCX 470, Nicox’s lead clinical product candidate, is a novel, potential best-in-class, nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin eye drop currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. “Based on recently published Phase 2 results, NCX 470 potentially has best-in-class intraocular pressure lowering efficacy in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension,” said Doug Hubatsch, Chief Scientific Officer of Nicox. “These new results suggest that NCX 470 improves ocular hemodynamics and retinal function in an endothelin-1 induced rabbit model of retinal ischemia compared to vehicle and therefore it may have beneficial therapeutic properties over and above its intraocular pressure lowering activity, which could mean additional benefits over other treatments. Whilst elevated intraocular pressure is the main modifiable risk factor in glaucoma, a variety of other factors, including impaired ocular blood flow, are thought to contribute to damage of the optic nerve head and the retina, ultimately causing vision loss. Therefore, new treatments should aim to do more than just lowering of intraocular pressure.” NCX 470 is currently being evaluated in two multi-regional Phase 3 clinical trials, Mont Blanc and Denali. The statistical objective of these two Phase 3 trials is to demonstrate non-inferiority, and if successful, statistical superiority in IOP lowering of once-daily dosed NCX 470 ophthalmic solution 0.1% over latanoprost ophthalmic solution 0.005% (first marketed as Xalatan), the most prescribed prostaglandin analog in the U.S. for patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.