LBank Exchange Will List Sports Data Token (SDT) on July 25, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – July 21, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Sports Data Token (SDT) on July 25, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SDT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 25, 2022.

SDT Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/131556_6769803d44f5eaed_001full.jpg

As a digital sports playground platform based on blockchain, ISDA (International Sports Data Alliance) accumulates sports related data and enables users to earn points while playing sports. Its native token Sports Data Token (SDT) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 25, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing ISDA

International Sports Data Alliance (ISDA) is a blockchain-based global sports data platform designed to grow the size of the sports ‘pie’ by expanding the limits of the market formed by the elite, top 2% of players to include the other 98% of youth and sports enthusiasts.

The platform functions on a Play to Earn (P2E) model that collects, tracks, analyzes, and manages the data of users to provide personalized solutions via AI and machine learning. A variety of data is also converted into NFTs, allowing for the discovery, nurturing, and even investing in talent among users.

‘Football Pie’, the first platform of the ISDA project, is a data platform developed by implementing the core values of ISDA, such as P2E and data for players.

ISDA utilizes blockchain technology to secure the collected individual data with transparency and objectivity, and realizes profits by providing personalized solutions and recommendations based on AI analysis. The goal of the project is to discover players, watch and participate in their growth, and provide opportunities to invest (such as via NFTs).

The ISDA project team is distributed globally, with many years of professional experience in football governance and various national FAs (football associations/leagues) and top-flight professional teams. It’s currently preparing for global launch by signing agreements with 22 (and counting) nations, with plans to expand into golf, basketball, and badminton as new territories join the platform.

The ISDA project brings people from all over the world who enjoy sports to the metaverse, provides an environment to enjoy sports in various ways, and offers meaningful sports data solutions and content to expand the sports base.

About SDT Token

SDT will only be used within the platform for very specific purposes, such as compensation for purchase and holding, NFT linkage, and donation of activities for sports development. The ISDA project will continue to implement measures to support the broad usability of SDT.

Based on ERC-20, SDT has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 20% will be used for marketing, 25% is provided for the ecosystem, another 20% will be used for development, 10% is allocated to the team and advisor, 7% is provided for token sale, 13% is provided for operation, and the rest 5% is reserved.

The SDT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 25, 2022, investors who are interested in ISDA investment can easily buy and sell SDT token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about SDT Token:

Official Website: https://en.isda.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IsdaPlatform

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/footballpie_official/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/isdaplatform

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOn8xhleMuRVpDkg3cV1u-A/featured

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131556