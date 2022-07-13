LBank Exchange Will List TRCAIR on July 26, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – July 26, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list TRCAIR on July 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TRCAIR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 26, 2022.

As a blockchain virtual asset synchronization futures payment protocol, TRCAIR allows holders who deposit cryptocurrencies to have payment liquidity without losing ownership of the asset. Its native token TRCAIR will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 26, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

TRCAIR is a “blockchain virtual asset synchronization futures payment protocol” that allows holders who deposit cryptographic assets to have payment liquidity without losing ownership of the asset. It aims to provide a token economy and leverage prepaid system based on the BSC.

The TRCAIR protocol issues TRC-20 tokens linked to the value of users’ cryptographic assets on the platform. Through this, it is possible to provide a leverage payment platform by establishing a token economy that can secure payment liquidity and minimize asset loss due to consumption.

TRCAIR operators and partners will follow and abide by the decisions of various node participants or holders in the areas of valuation, affiliation, and cooperation to return the promised value to holders.

Aiming for a complete decentralized protocol, TRCAIR will focus on advancing De-Fi (decentralized finance) technology and complying with the Special Interest Act (the Act on Reporting and Use of Specific Financial Transaction Information). The final goal of the TRCAIR protocol is to implement a payment ecosystem where merchants can take the lead in participating in the money market.

Based on TRC-20, TRCAIR has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is supplied for circulation, 80% is provided for liquidity lock that will be mined, 5% is allocated to the project team, and the rest 5% will be used for marketing.

The TRCAIR token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 26, 2022, investors who are interested in TRCAIR investment can easily buy and sell TRCAIR token on LBank Exchange by then.

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

