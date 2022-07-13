Ryvu Therapeutics Announces Promotion of Hendrik Nogai and Vatnak Vat-Ho to the Management Board

KRAKOW, Poland, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, today announced the promotion of Hendrik Nogai, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Vatnak Vat-Ho, Chief Business Officer to its Management Board.

“We are excited to promote Vatnak and Hendrik to the Management Board of Ryvu,” said Piotr Romanowski, President of Ryvu Therapeutics Supervisory Board.“ Given our recent pipeline progress and new partnerships, these nominations come at an exciting time for Ryvu and reflect each individual’s significant contributions towards advancing our lead candidate, RVU120 and expanding our business development activities. As highly respected and seasoned pharma executives, Vatnak and Hendrik bring multiple areas of expertise to the Management Board that will help guide our company on critical decisions about partnering, clinical trial design and operations, and alliance management.”

Dr. Nogai has served as Chief Medical Officer at Ryvu since February 2022. He is a board-certified medical doctor in Hematology/Oncology as well as in Internal Medicine, with almost 10 years of experience in patient care and basic research in various academic settings. Besides his clinical expertise, Dr. Nogai has 17 years of industry experience including business consulting at Mercer Management Consulting/ Oliver Wyman, a Medical Advisor role at Nordic Biotech Capital ApS, and positions of increasing responsibility at Bayer AG, with his most recent role of Vice President, Global Development Leader NTRK program.

Mr. Vat-Ho has been Ryvu’s Chief Business Officer since April 2021 and has 20 years of experience in pharma, biotech, as well as capital markets expertise. Vatnak Vat-Ho spent the first 10 years of his professional career in a variety of investment banks and global equity healthcare funds followed by 8 years at Pfizer where he held several roles, concluding in the position of Senior Director/Team Lead, Strategy, Business Development & Alliances in the commercial development organization. Most recently Mr. Vat-Ho served as Vice President, Business Development at Affimed Inc. where he was responsible for leading partnering activities for both the preclinical and clinical pipeline, as well as serving as alliance manager for the company’s collaborations.

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Internally discovered pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, and immuno-oncology targets.

Ryvu’s most advanced programs are RVU120 – a selective CDK8/CDK19 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, and Phase I/II for the treatment of r/r metastatic or advanced solid tumors and SEL24 (MEN1703) – dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group, currently in Phase II clinical studies in acute myeloid leukemia.

The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Krakow, Poland. Ryvu is listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange and is a component of sWIG80 index. For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

