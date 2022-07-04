LBank Weekly Listing Report, 4th July 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – July 6, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 4th July.

Project: DTR

Listing date: 4th July

Key words: Dapp、Platform, Listed on bitmart, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.cyworld.com/cyworld/welcome

About:

DOTORI is an ERC-20-based native utility token that can be used as a common currency throughout the Cyworld platform, and users can use the “DOTORI” to purchase various digital contents in the mobile SNS service and 3D metaverse platform.

Project: LKC

Listing date: 4th July

Key words: Dao, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: https://luckyico.com/

About:

Lucky coin was born to serve the surrounding ecosystems including cryptocurrency platform, electric aviation platform, trading and entertainment platform. Lucky coin uses BSC’s blockchain platform (Binance) to operate and apply for products in the Company’s ecosystem.

Project: POX

Listing date: 5th July

Key words: Others, Listed on vindax, koinbazar , TRC20

Official Website: https://www.polluxcoin.info/

About:

Polluxcoin is the platform for the private financial management market, built on TRON’s TRC-20 blockchain technology. It unites brokers, traders, and investors into a decentralized, open and fair network, making the financial market even more global. This will allow successful traders to rapidly scale their trading strategies by attracting investments from around the world. The smart contract technology that underlies the platform will provide an automated and absolutely transparent system for investment and profit distribution.

Project: METAVIE

Listing date: 5th July

Key words: DeFi, Metaverse, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: https://metavie.io/

About:

Metavie token is a metaverse utility token. It can be earned through DeFi products like the Superfarm and the Vault Packs. The Metavie Token is then used as an Access Token to unlock more areas, products, and items in the UnitedMetas Metaverse. The more Metavie Tokens you have, the higher the advantages.

Project: DEBT

Listing date: 5th July

Key words: Other: FIN, Listed on pancakeswap, BSC

Official Website: https://www.thedebtbox.com/

About:

The DEBT token is the main utility token for the D.E.B.T. Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, we anticipate the demand for DEBT will Increase as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.

Project: LYO

Listing date: 7th July

Key words: Others, Listed on bitmart, bibox, hitbtc, bitforex, BSC

Official Website: https://www.lyopay.com/

About:

LYOPAY is a fintech organization managed by DIGILYO APP LIMITED, with the administrative office in Hong Kong and operational offices in more than seven countries.

LYOPAY is an ecosystem that combines different services from many financial partners located in different countries, enabling faster global expansion in different platforms. The main project is to build an ecosystem that encompasses primary payment services and extends to tools for professional trading, travel booking, a launchpad page, and other services that will be expounded later in this document.

Project: IXT

Listing date: 7th July

Key words: GAMEFI, Play to Earn, Play and Earn, DeFi, Listed on quickswap, POLYGON

Official Website: https://planetix.com/

About:

IXT is the utility token that facilitates trading of PIX, Landmark Relic NFT earnings, buying packs and participating in raffles. IXT is also paid for DeFi products like Single Staking.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – June 27th to July 3rd, 2022

Name: MNT

Weekly gain: 28110%

Official Website: http://www.micronft.info/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mnt/usdt/#inno

Name: TBP

Weekly gain: 160%

Official Website: https://www.turbopay.world/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tbp/usdt/#inno

Name: LOOT

Weekly gain: 36%

Official Website: https://lootex.io

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/loot/usdt/#inno

Name: DSP

Official Website: https://delio.global/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/dsp/usdt/#inno

Name: SENSO

Official Website: https://sensoriumxr.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/senso/usdt/#inno



Name: INTR

Weekly gain: 35%

Official Website: https://interlay.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/intr/usdt/#inno

Name: WDPF

Weekly gain: 4149%

Official Website: http://worldpf.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wdpf/usdt/#gamefi

Name: GTX

Weekly gain: 2400%

Official Website: http://xibitio.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gtx/usdt/#inno

Name: ARI10

Official Website: https://ari10.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ari10/usdt/#usd

Name: NBLS

Official Website: https://nblscoin.co.kr/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/nbls/usdt/#inno

Name: BIBL

Weekly gain: 3189%

Official Website: https://bibl-coin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bibl/usdt/#inno

Name: POKT

Weekly gain: 64%

Official Website: https://www.pokt.network/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/pokt/usdt/#inno

Name: STORJ

Official Website: https://www.storj.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/storj/usdt/#usd

Name: RON

Weekly gain: 251%

Official Website: https://bridge.roninchain.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ron/usdt/#inno

Name: METAF

Official Website: https://metaf.global/

Trade here:

Name: HLN

Weekly gain: 184%

Official Website: https://holonus.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/hln/usdt/#usd

Name: RVLT

Weekly gain: 123%

Official Website: https://revolt.cultdao.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/rvlt/usdt/#inno

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/130101_4d94b236b4a13ac3_001full.jpg

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

