Loko AI Set To Partner With Yusen Terminals By Providing Caretaker Software

LOS ANGELES, CA. (July XX, 2022) – Loko AI, a pioneer in Autonomous Systems using Artificial Intelligence that aims to provide security and safety to the supply chain, essential businesses, communities, and schools through real-time human behavior and risk management recognition, closed talks with Yusen Terminals LLC to provide the company with their Caretaker software system.

Yusen Terminals LLC (YTI), based in Terminal Island (Los Angeles), CA, is a company jointly owned by NYK Group and Macquarie Infrastructure Partners, with headquarters’ office in Tokyo, Japan and Sydney, Australia, respectively. As a full-service marine terminal, YTI provides modern technology, equipment, on-dock rail, storage facilities and Alternative Maritime Power (AMP®). YTI’s highly experienced management team is dedicated to efficient cargo handling with a focus on service delivery and customer satisfaction. YTI is committed to providing customers a reliable “Best-in-Class” service delivery as well as a complete suite of marine terminal services to the shipping and transportation community.

In an effort to continue YTI’s success, they are beginning a partnership with Loko AI to incorporate the company’s Caretaker software into the fabric of their operations. Loko AI’s Caretaker system is the world’s most advanced AI computer vision tool. The system will autonomously monitor the terminal, detect potential hazards, and alert the necessary parties on a wide range of worker safety and security risks using the terminal’s pre-existing IP cameras. Caretaker is built with the strictest Zero Trust architecture and cybersecurity standards to ensure that YTI’s data is protected end to end. Instant alerts of detections are highly customizable. Caretaker supports SMS, email, and Slack integration. Video clips of detected hazards are created and sent as web links.

Caretaker’s real-time risk management platform reduces safety non-compliance by up to 42% and improves productivity by up to 50%. Loko’s technology is helping Yusen Terminals achieve their reliable “Best-in-Class” service delivery for the shipping and transportation community.

“We are very excited to provide YTI with this technology,” said Joseph Zaki, CEO and Founder of Loko AI. “The Ports are some of the most dangerous environments in the world for workers, and Loko is proving that our Machine Learning/AI are superior and mature technologies that can solve the hardest risk management and logistical problems for the future.”

About Loko AI

Based in Irvine, California, Loko AI is a pioneer in Autonomous Systems using Artificial Intelligence that aims to provide security and safety to the supply chain, essential businesses, communities, and schools through real-time human behavior and risk management recognition.

For more information, visit Loko AI, and follow us on LinkedIn.