MediWound to Host a Key Opinion Leader Investor Day on EscharEx

In-Person KOL Breakfast Meeting to be held on Tuesday, July 12th in New York City

YAVNE, Israel, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation biotherapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced that it will host an in-person key opinion leader (KOL) event on EscharEx for analysts and investors on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 8:00 am Eastern Time at the St. Regis Hotel in New York, NY.

To register for the event, please click here. If you would like to attend in person, please indicate your preference when registering and you will receive an email confirming your in-person attendance prior to the event. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be webcasted and available online.

The event will feature presentations by key opinion leaders (KOLs) John C. Lantis, M.D., Mount Sinai West Hospital and Icahn School of Medicine; Cyaandi R. Dove, D.P.M., Advanced Wound & Ankle Center, Las Vegas; Robert J. Snyder, D.P.M., M.Sc., Barry University; and Kevin Feng, Oliver Wyman. These external experts will discuss the current wound debridement practice, the unmet medical need, the recent EscharEx clinical study results, as well as case studies that highlight the treatment experience. Additionally, the KOLs will discuss the potential positioning of EscharEx for the treatment of patients, its competitive advantages, and potential significant market opportunity. EscharEx is a next-generation bioactive topical therapeutic under development in the U.S. for debridement of chronic and hard to heal wounds.

The event will be moderated by Ofer Gonen, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound, who will also provide a company update and discuss future strategic plans. An expert panel Q&A session will follow the formal presentations.

A webcast of the event will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www. mediwound.c om .

Featured KOL Speakers

John C. Lantis II, M.D., is currently the site Chief of Surgery at Mount Sinai West Hospital, in mid-town Manhattan where he practices as a senior vascular surgeon. Prior to this, he served as Vice Chairman for operations, for the Department of Surgery at both Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside since 2014, and the chief of Vascular and Endovascular surgery since 2007. He attained the academic rank of Professor of Surgery first at Columbia University in 2013, and subsequently in 2014 at the Icahn School of Medicine. In addition as co-chair of the Cardiovascular and interventional radiology value analysis committee, he has served on the corporate steering committee for value analysis since 2014. He is a world leader in limb salvage and lower extremity wound healing, which includes a very large breath of knowledge in regards to cellular and tissue based therapies and local and regional flap therapy. He has been a principal investigator on over 70 clinical trials; including having participated in most of the lower extremity stem cell therapy trials. He is frequently asked to speak internationally in regards to these subjects. He is the Clinical Editor of WOUNDS and sits on the editorial boards of most of the major Wound journals. He is the past president of the New York Vascular Surgery Society, a founding member of the American Board of Wound Medicine and Surgery, and the Vascular Study Group of New York. He is locally recognized for excellent outcomes in carotid surgery, and endovascular limb salvage. His practice also includes abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, vascular access for hemodialysis, complex head and neck reconstruction, major abdominal sarcoma resection, and advanced outpatient venous therapy. Dr. Lantis leads the diabetic foot team, the amputation team and is his institution’s principal consultant for the advanced wound care.

Cyaandi R. Dove, D.P.M. currently runs a private practice in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her practice has a special focus in wound healing and limb preservation. Her medical practice also engages in industry sponsored clinical trials. Dr. Dove has served as a Principal Investigator in nearly 50 clinical trials, over the past twenty years. She earned the Degree of Doctor of Podiatric Medicine at California College of Podiatric Medicine in San Francisco, CA, She also completed her Post Graduate Training at The University of Texas, Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas under the tutelage of Dr. Lawrence Harkless. She completed a surgical fellowship at North General Hospital, in New York, NY. Before opening her practice, Dr. Dove was the director of podiatry at the Diabetic foot and Ankle Center – Hospital for Joint Disease – NYU. Concurrently, she served as the sub-investigator for multiple Phase I-IV clinical trials. Dr. Dove has multiple publications in the Lancet and other peer-reviewed journals.

Robert J. Snyder, D.P.M., M.Sc. is Professor and Director of Clinical Research and Fellowship Director in Wound Care and Research at Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine. He is certified in foot and ankle surgery by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery and is also a board certified wound specialist. Dr Snyder is past-president of the Association for the Advancement of Wound Care and past-president of the American Board of Wound Management, the certifying body for Wound Care Specialists. In addition to his doctorate, he holds an MSc in Wound Healing and Tissue Science from Cardiff University School of Medicine. His expertise at Cardiff, Wales, was further acknowledged by appointment as Honorary Senior Lecturer. To constantly expand his knowledge and stay current in all aspects of healthcare, he has completed an MBA in Health Management. Dr. Snyder is a key opinion leader and sought after speaker, lecturing extensively throughout the United States and abroad. He has been recognized with many awards for his contribution to the profession. Dr. Snyder has published several book chapters and over 165 papers in peer reviewed and trade journals on wound care. He serves as Associate Editor for JAPMA and is on the editorial advisory boards of Wound Management & Prevention, Wounds and Podiatry Management. He is also a periodic reviewer for the Lancet and NEJM. He has been a Principal Investigator on more than 50 randomized controlled trials for innovative wound healing modalities and therapies. In 2018, Dr. Snyder was inducted as a Faculty Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons (Glasgow).

Kevin Feng is an Associate in Oliver Wyman’s Health & Life Sciences practice, serving pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients on a range of R&D and commercial strategy projects. He has extensive experience deriving insights from market research to inform clinical development strategies, launch planning, and forecasting efforts. Kevin has been deeply involved in supporting the MediWound team to evaluate the U.S. wound care & debridement market landscape and to assess the opportunity for EscharEx.

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, cost effective, bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Our strategy leverages our enzymatic technology platform, focused on next-generation bioactive therapies for burn care, wound care, and tissue repair.

NexoBrid®, our commercial orphan biological product for non-surgical eschar removal of deep-partial and full-thickness thermal burns, is a bromelain-based biological product containing a sterile mixture of proteolytic enzymes that selectively removes burn eschar within four hours without harming surrounding viable tissue. NexoBrid is currently marketed in the European Union and other international markets and is at the registration-stage with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. NexoBrid is supported by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

EscharEx®, our next-generation bioactive topical therapeutic under development in the U.S. for debridement of chronic and hard to heal wounds. EscharEx was well-tolerated and has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications in several Phase 2 trials.

MW005, our topical biological drug for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers, is a clinical-stage product candidate under development.

Committed to innovation, we are dedicated to improving quality of care and patient lives. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

MediWound cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that we expect, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “believe,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “future,” “potential,” “goals” and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or similar expressions.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated progress, development, study design, expected data timing, objectives anticipated timelines, expectations and commercial potential of our products and product candidates. Among the factors that may cause results to be materially different from those stated herein are the inherent uncertainties associated with the uncertain, lengthy and expensive nature of the product development process; the timing and conduct of our studies of our products and product candidates, including the timing, progress and results of current and future clinical studies, and our research and development programs; the approval of regulatory submission by the European Medicines Agency or by any other regulatory authority, our ability to obtain marketing approval of our products and product candidates in the U.S. or other markets; the clinical utility, potential advantages and timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals of our products and products; our expectations regarding future growth, including our ability to develop new products; risks related to our contracts with BARDA; market acceptance of our products and product candidates; our ability to maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property; competition risks; the need for additional financing; the impact of government laws and regulations and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, we are unable to predict how the pandemic will affect the overall healthcare infrastructure, including the ability to recruit patients, the ability to conduct the studies in medical sites and the pace with which governmental agencies, such as the FDA, will review and approve regulatory submissions. Additional government-imposed quarantines and requirements to “shelter at home” or other incremental mitigation efforts also may impact our ability to source supplies for our operations or our ability or capacity to manufacture, sell and support the use of our products and product candidates in the future.

These and other significant factors are discussed in greater detail in MediWound’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 17, 2022, Quarterly Reports on Form 6-K and other filings with the SEC from time-to-time. These forward-looking statements reflect MediWound’s current views as of the date hereof and MediWound undertakes, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in their respective views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release except as required by law.

