QuSecure’s QuProtect Platform Supports Post-Quantum Cryptography Algorithms Selected by NIST Today for Standardization

Today’s NIST Standardization Selection Decision, Not Originally Expected Until 2024, Highlights Critical and Urgent Need to Address Future Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Threats Today

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NIST–QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity (PQC), today announced its QuProtect™ PQC solution supports all of the post-quantum cryptography algorithms selected by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for standardization in PQC solutions. QuProtect is the industry’s first end-to-end PQC software-based solution uniquely designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum-resilience using quantum secure channels. Its proven, adaptable orchestrated PQC solution with continuous availability offers government and private businesses a secure, comprehensive, and simple solution for quantum security for today and tomorrow’s threats.

As announced today, NIST has formally selected the new encryption algorithms as part of their post-quantum cryptographic standard. These encryption tools have been chosen to protect digital systems, networks, and devices from current threats, store now decrypt later attacks on sensitive data, and future quantum computing hacks. For general encryption across secure websites, NIST selected the CRYSTALS-Kyber algorithm (commonly referred to as Kyber) for key encapsulation. As Kyber was benchmarked to be a front-runner in terms of efficiency prior to NIST’s standardization, QuSecure has been employing Kyber in the first U.S. Government Post-Quantum Communications demonstration since June 21. QuProtect was deployed to establish a post-quantum communications channel and has been protecting U.S. Government airspace data with 100-percent up-time using the now-standard Kyber cryptosystem.

“Having participated in post-quantum cybersecurity since 2018, we have seen NIST shorten the timeline for their decision on quantum resilient cryptography from 2024 to now July 5th,” said Skip Sanzeri, Co-Founder and COO of QuSecure. “Pushing up the timeline is a direct response to the growing urgency of the quantum threat, and the need to standardize resources to get in front of it. We overwhelmingly applaud this move by NIST as it encourages U.S. government entities and commercial enterprises to move forward more quickly towards post-quantum cryptography since data is getting harvested today for future decryption. Since much of our data needs to remain secure for 25, 50 or even 75 years, it is highly recommended that large organizations begin the post-quantum cybersecurity upgrade process as soon as possible, especially now since standards have been established. Both the White House’s executive memos this year and the accelerated NIST standardization, combined with the international race to quantum advantage, underscore the importance of both government and enterprise starting this network upgrade cycle immediately.”

“From day one, we built QuProtect to be crypto agile,” said Rebecca Krauthamer, QuSecure’s co-founder and Chief Product Officer. “This means that our software implements all the fourth-round finalists and standards that were selected today by NIST and allows the customer to swap one out for another without interruption to system and network performance. Certain algorithms are more efficient in certain environments, and still other algorithms may still be proven crack-able and removed from the NIST standards. In selecting both a set of standards and additional finalists, NIST is making the statement that this process will continue to evolve as we learn more and test these algorithms deployed in real-world scenarios. For this reason, it is critical to adopt a solution that is crypto agile. We’ve known these standards were coming for some time, and QuSecure by design set out to be the ‘easy button’ to make this upgrade for enterprise and government.”

For the first time, QuProtect enables organizations to leverage quantum resilient technology to help prevent today’s cyberattacks, while future-proofing networks and preparing for post-quantum cyberthreats. It provides quantum-resilient cryptography, anytime, anywhere and on any device. QuProtect uses an end-to-end quantum-security-as-a-service (QSaaS) architecture that addresses the digital ecosystem’s most vulnerable aspects, uniquely combining zero-trust, next-generation post-quantum-cryptography, quantum-strength keys, high availability, easy deployment, and active defense into a comprehensive and interoperable cybersecurity suite. The end-to-end approach is designed around the entire data lifecycle as data is stored, communicated, and used.

QuProtect is the industry’s most advanced PQC solution providing quantum-resilience for many of today’s critical use cases, including network, IoT, edge devices and even satellite communications. QuProtect can be hosted on-premise or via the cloud delivering the most compatible solution to the post-quantum problem, solving today’s complex compliance challenges, such as bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and work-from-home policies. An organization can implement PQC across all devices on the network with minimal disruption to existing systems, protecting against current classical and future quantum attacks which could irreparably disrupt industries and infrastructures across government and commercial sectors.

QuSecure is a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity with a mission to protect enterprise and government data from quantum and classical cybersecurity threats. Its patent-pending, quantum-safe solutions provide an easy transition path to quantum resiliency across any organization. The company's QuProtect solution is the industry's first PQC software-based platform uniquely designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum-resilience using a quantum secure channel. QuSecure has current customer deployments in banking/finance, healthcare, space/satellite, IT/data enterprises, datacenters, and various Department of Defense agencies.

