Performance Food Group Company Announces Finance Department Promotions

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) has announced promotions for four senior leaders in the company’s Finance department. The following associates have been promoted from Vice President to Senior Vice President effective immediately: Jeff Fender, Senior Vice President & Treasurer; George Hearn, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Performance Foodservice; Liz Mountjoy, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions; and Chris Vlahcevic, Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Accounting Officer (CAO).

Along with the promotions, Mr. Fender and Mr. Hearn will switch roles. Mr. Fender will now serve as PFG’s Treasurer and Mr. Hearn will serve as CFO of Performance Foodservice.

“Our Finance team has strong leaders who are supported by very talented and skilled associates,” said Jim Hope, Executive Vice President & CFO, PFG. “These leaders have helped us build on our already strong Finance foundation — keeping pace with PFG’s growth and serving as the valued leader and partner PFG needs for continued success.”

Chris Vlahcevic is now Senior Vice President, Finance & CAO. Ms. Vlahcevic started with PFG in 2015 as Vice President, Finance & CAO. She is responsible for external reporting, corporate tax, master data management and financial systems. She also leads acquisition quality of earnings and due diligence coordination. Before joining PFG, she served as CFO for Comfort Zone Camp and was also Senior Vice President & Corporate Controller for LandAmerica Financial Group. Ms. Vlahcevic earned a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Virginia.

Jeff Fender is now Senior Vice President & Treasurer. Mr. Fender joined PFG in 2002 as treasurer and soon became a Corporate Vice President. He has served as CFO of Performance Foodservice since 2019, working as a business partner to ensure alignment, accelerate growth and drive financial results. In his time at PFG, Mr. Fender has been instrumental in guiding the business through the transition from public to private and back into the public markets. Prior to PFG, he served in finance, tax and accounting leadership roles with Capital One, Circuit City and PwC. Mr. Fender earned a bachelor's degree in Commerce from the University of Virginia and a master's degree in Taxation from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Liz Mountjoy is now Senior Vice President, Strategy and Mergers & Acquisition. Ms. Mountjoy joined PFG in 2019 as Vice President over that area. She works across PFG to evaluate and plan growth opportunities and related mergers and acquisitions. Before joining PFG, she served as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Altria along with serving as Managing Director of the company's Digital & Marketing Services organization. She also spent 10 years in consulting, including with PwC, where she focused on leading clients through critical business transformations. Ms. Mountjoy received her undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and her master's degree in Business Administration from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

George Hearn is now Senior Vice President & CFO of Performance Foodservice. Mr. Hearn has served as Vice President & Treasurer of PFG since joining the company in 2019 where he led treasury, shared services and corporate financial planning and analysis, and previously led corporate tax. He began his career with General Electric where he was a divisional CFO and key architect in a business line spinoff, later becoming CFO of that business. Mr. Hearn received a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the State University of New York-Albany and earned a master's degree in Business Administration from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University.

About Performance Food Group Company



Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 30,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.

