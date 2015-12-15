MPOWER Financing Names Fintech Industry Leader Robert Partlow as Chief Financial Officer

The distinguished capital markets expert joins the innovative fintech firm as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).





WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MPOWER Financing, a mission-driven fintech firm and the leading provider of education loans to promising international and DACA students, announced today the appointment of financial services and fintech industry veteran Robert Partlow as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr. Partlow brings over 30 years of diversified, hands-on experience in consumer finance and fintech. Most recently he was EVP of Capital Markets and CFO of GreenSky Inc., a leading U.S.-based fintech firm providing frictionless point-of-sale promotional finance. Partlow managed GreenSky’s 2018 IPO while he was the firm’s CFO and Executive Vice President from November 2014 to September 2020. He later launched GreenSky’s loan sale program as Executive Vice President of Capital Markets. Prior to GreenSky, Mr. Partlow served as CFO for Seneca Mortgage Management LLC, Fieldstone Investment Corporation, and Saxon Capital Inc., as well as holding various finance and accounting roles for SunTrust Mortgage Inc., Dynex Capital Inc., and KPMG.

“In Rob, we’re gaining a highly respected executive in specialty finance and a forward-thinking expert in fintech,” said Manu Smadja, CEO and Co-Founder of MPOWER Financing. “As MPOWER enters the next phase of its growth journey, Rob’s expertise in financial strategy and capital markets, combined with his experience as a seasoned CFO and partner to CEOs and boards, will help us sustain our rapid growth to serve even more talented students from around the globe.”

Partlow’s leadership team includes Christopher Zaki, recently hired as Head of Capital Markets, and Robert Alexander, Vice President of Finance.

“I am thrilled to join the MPOWER team and look forward to contributing to the important mission of making higher education and socioeconomic mobility borderless for the millions of international and DACA students studying in North America,” said Partlow. “There is no professional opportunity more rewarding for me than applying my finance and business experience to drive this mission, while working alongside a powerhouse team built on shared passion and innovation.”

Partlow earned a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Virginia and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Richmond.

About MPOWER Financing

MPOWER Financing, headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with employees worldwide, is a mission-driven fintech company and the leading provider of global education loans. Its proprietary algorithm analyzes overseas and domestic credit data as well as future earning potential to serve promising international and DACA students. MPOWER works with over 400 top universities across the U.S. and Canada to provide financing to students from over 200 countries. The MPOWER team consists heavily of former international students and provides students with personal financial education and career support to prepare for life after school.

MPOWER was named one of the best places to work, one of the best tech workplaces for diversity, and one of American Banker’s top fintech firms to work for five years in a row. MPOWER is backed by Tilden Park Capital Management, King Street Capital Management, ETS Strategic Capital, Drakes Landing Associates, Pennington Alternative Income Management, Zephyr Peacock, Breega, Potencia Ventures, Goal Solutions, Gray Matters Capital, Cometa, AI8, DreamIt, 1776, Village Capital, Fresco, K Street and University Ventures.

