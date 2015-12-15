Story Health Appoints Cardiovascular Changemaker Andrew Sauer, MD to Advisory Board

Renowned Cardiologist and Innovator Brings Unparalleled Expertise to Story Health and Fuels Mission of Transforming Care for Americans with Heart Failure

Dr. Sauer is a heart failure specialist at Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute and a renowned cardiologist. His expertise centers on innovations in cardiovascular medicine and heart failure device therapies, including heart transplantation and mechanical circulatory support devices.

Story Health works with health systems to improve the quality of specialty care and lower the cost of care for patients – primarily helping manage heart failure patients and expanding to support other areas of cardiology. After serving The University of Kansas as Founding Director and Chief of the Division of Advanced Heart Failure Therapies & Cardiac Transplantation for six years, Dr. Sauer’s passion evolved toward exploring rural healthcare disparities and using remote monitoring technologies to supplement telemedicine – making him a perfect addition to the Story Health team.

“There are way too many care gaps, along with a frightening lack of urgency, hindering the delivery of high-quality, life-saving heart care in this country – we seek to change this,” said Dr. Sauer. “The reality is less than 1% of heart failure patients are on even three out of the four guideline-based, top-performing therapies. We need to reframe how we talk about heart failure and treat the disease with the same sense of severity and urgency that oncologists take to treating cancer. I, along with the Story Health team, are working to fill dire care gaps and accelerate the speed, effectiveness, and efficiency of heart care through digital health technologies. These innovations, in combination with the new 2022 heart failure management guidelines, will enable us to fuel this paradigm shift in cardiovascular medicine to improve, and save, millions of lives.”

With decades of experience and impactful achievements in the cardiovascular space, Dr. Sauer brings a new level of experience and expertise to the Story Health team, as the company continues its mission to eliminate life-threatening gaps in care and improve evidence-based care management for millions of heart failure patients across the U.S.

“In the thoughtful, strategic formation of our Advisory Board, we’re not only building the dream team to help advance Story Health’s mission forward, but we’re also bringing together a vanguard forward-thinking, determined experts who have what it takes to revolutionize heart care in the U.S,” said Tom Stanis, Co-Founder and CEO, Story Health. “We’re enormously pleased to have one of the most experienced and influential people in cardiology join our team and can’t wait to continue applying this unmatched expertise in our innovative approach to care delivery.”

Dr. Sauer joins the Story Health Advisory Board as its second member alongside Adam D. DeVore, MD MHS, Associate Professor of Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine.

This strategic appointment comes on the heels of Story Health’s $22.6 million series A funding round – further accelerating the company’s mission to revolutionize specialty care and fill one of the largest, most costly, and dire gaps in the U.S. healthcare system.

