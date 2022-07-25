MyFunding.Network Gained Over $130,000 Investment, Launched New UI

MyFunding.Network achieved an investment of $130,000 within 45 days, from the community, to celebrate this the company will soon launch a brand-new UI. The team also aims to introduce new bot strategies by September 2022.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 25, 2022) – MyFunding.Network, a decentralized trading application, has announced that it has secured an investment of $130,000 and counting, from within the community, in less than 60 days of launching.

MyFunding.Network

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8840/131790_edc0315964cf7a4e_001full.jpg

On this note, they also announced the launch of their new user interface (UI) which is designed to maximize user productivity, enable intuitive platform administration, and ensure a consistently exceptional user experience. MyFunding.Network further aims to release new bot strategies by September 2022.

The company has expressed gratitude to its supporters, customers, and community members who have embarked on this journey with them since its launch on June 1, 2022.

MyFunding.Network announced that they are enhancing their interface and overall platform functionality to provide a better experience to the community members. The look and feel of the platform have been revamped to make it niftier.

Apart from the aesthetic value, the new format is designed to be consistent across all visual platforms making it easier and more efficient to navigate through the DApp.

MyFunding.Network was created by a team of engineers and developers who specialize in smart contracts, private blockchains, crypto wallets, and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).

Based on the data shared with CQ, the total investment received by the company is 500 BNB, which is equivalent to $134,106 from 286 investors. This trading DApp utilizes technical analysis and trading strategies provided by trading experts.

For more updates visit their website – https://myfunding.network/.

Contact Details:

Company Name: MyFunding Network

Marketing Head: Nina K.

Email: [email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131790