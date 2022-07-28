Myriad Genetics to Release 2022 Second-Quarter Financial Results on Aug. 4, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will hold its second-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The company’s quarterly earnings will be released the same day prior to the market opening.

During the call, Paul J. Diaz, president and chief executive officer, R. Bryan Riggsbee, chief financial officer, and Nicole Lambert, chief operating officer, will provide a financial overview and business update of Myriad’s performance for the period ending June 30, 2022.

The dial-in number for domestic callers is 1-800-918-9482. International callers may dial 1-212-231-2929. All callers will be asked to reference reservation number 22019815. An archived replay of the call will be available for seven days by dialing 1-800-633-8284 and entering the reservation number above. The conference call along with a slide presentation will be available through a live webcast at www.myriad.com.

Myriad will also host an Investor Day on Aug. 11, 2022, to provide a strategic business update and overview of the company’s growth opportunities, research and development pipeline, and technology initiatives. More information can be found here.

