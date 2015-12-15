Larimar Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the Upcoming Gordon Research Conference on Neurobiology of Brain Disorders

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that preclinical studies evaluating CTI-1601’s effects on gene expression and neurodegeneration will be featured in a poster at the upcoming Gordon Research Conference on Neurobiology of Brain Disorders. The conference will take place August 7 – 12, 2022 at the Rey Don Jaime Grand Hotel in Castelldefels, Spain.

The poster, entitled, “Mitochondrial Protein Frataxin (FXN) promotes Expression of Neuronal Differentiation Markers: Effect of FXN Supplementation in a Model of Leukodystrophy,” will be available for viewing throughout the duration of the conference. The poster’s presenting author is David Bettoun, Ph.D., Vice President of Discovery and Non-clinical R&D, Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar's lead compound, CTI-1601, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia.

