Neustar Security Services Expands Global Security Network With Dubai Data Center

Data center launches October 2022 to support data sovereignty and low latency application security for enterprise clients throughout Middle East

STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neustar Security Services, a leading provider of cloud-oriented security services that enable global businesses to thrive online, is launching a new regional DDoS mitigation and application security data center in Dubai this October. With this expansion in the Middle East, Neustar Security Services fills a burgeoning demand for a local security presence that can ensure data sovereignty and low latency performance for customers in the region. The new Dubai node also underscores the company’s commitment to continuously invest in its Ultra Secure infrastructure, ensuring that Neustar Security Services maintains the largest and best-connected distributed denial of service (DDoS) and application security network in the world.

“As a thriving financial and commercial hub, Dubai is home to many new and expanded businesses which have contributed to heightened demand for local security that can ensure data remains safely within the region,” said Carlos Morales, Senior Vice President, Solutions, at Neustar Security Services. “By deploying this new state-of-the-art data center, Neustar Security Services will provide low latency access to cutting-edge solutions and features that address a host of risks in today’s complex and ever-evolving threat environment.”

The Dubai node further reinforces Neustar Security Services’ DDoS scrubbing capacity, currently at 12+ Tbps worldwide. The new data center will provide clients throughout the Middle East local end-to-end protection against the most common attacks that threaten web-based services and infrastructure including OWASP top 10 threats, volumetric DDoS, and application-level DDoS attacks.

“Our new Dubai node is just the latest in a series of significant investments in scaling our global cloud capacity and capability. We look forward to continuing to demonstrate our commitment to customers and partners around the world in delivering the industry’s premier cloud security service,” added Colin Doherty, CEO of Neustar Security Services.

This latest expansion for Neustar Security Services is part and parcel of its ongoing commitment to investing in its Ultra Secure suite of products. For more than five years, the company has channeled resources into re-architecting its platforms and significantly expanding its network capacity as well as its performance for domain name system (DNS) and DDoS services. It has introduced new solutions and features across its Ultra Secure suite of services, including integrating offerings for cloud WAF and bot management to address rising application security needs.

Neustar Security Services supports a global base of enterprise customers. Its network of scrubbing centers are strategically positioned throughout the world’s internet backbone to provide customers with unequalled protection in an ever evolving threat landscape.

About Neustar Security Services

The world’s top brands depend on Neustar Security Services to safeguard their digital infrastructure and online presence. Neustar Security Services offers a suite of cloud-based services that are secure, reliable, and available to enable global businesses to thrive online. The company’s Ultra SecureTM suite of solutions protects organizations’ networks and applications against risks and downtime, ensuring that businesses and their customers enjoy exceptional interactions all day, every day. Delivering the industry’s best performance, Neustar Security Services’ mission-critical security portfolio provides best-in-class DNS, application and network security (including DDoS, WAF and bot management) services to its Global 5000 customers and beyond. For more information, visit https://neustarsecurityservices.com.

