Lightbeam Health Solutions Launches ACO REACH Solutions Suite

Lightbeam offers one-of-a-kind solutions that promote the movement toward achieving health equity and success under CMS’s new ACO REACH model

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACOREACH—Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health management solutions and services, today announces the launch of a solution suite that will allow clients to make a seamless transition to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’s (CMS) new ACO REACH Model.

Lightbeam’s ACO REACH solution combines the outreach capabilities of CareSignal, the pioneer of Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring®, and Jvion, the recently acquired market-leading AI solution for prescriptive analytics. ACO REACH providers will leverage these and other Lightbeam offerings to identify specific health equity vulnerabilities in their community and monitor real-time patient needs at-scale to ensure the most at-risk patients are receiving the resources and care they need.

“Lightbeam has created a powerful suite of proven solutions that will enable our clients to accurately assess their ACO population including Social Determinants of Health (SDoH), identify relevant care gaps and utilization trends, predict obstacles, and assist providers and patients in optimizing outcomes,” said Kent Locklear, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer at Lightbeam. “We are truly seeing data drive improved outcomes.”

The ACO REACH Model will replace the Global and Professional Direct Contracting (GPDC) Model beginning January 1, 2023. Starting from performance year (PY) 2023, participants in ACO REACH will be held to the model’s updated standards for providing value-based care to Medicare fee-for-service patients who are assigned to participating providers with special attention to traditional underserved populations. This transition has been set in motion to enable provider groups and health systems to take the necessary steps toward achieving health equity for all. ACO REACH’s primary goals include:

To promote health equity by addressing healthcare disparities present in disadvantaged communities

To encourage the movement of provider-led organizations that participate in risk-bearing models

To protect the model and its beneficiaries with thorough participant vetting and monitoring

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s vision is to bring health data into the light through the use of analytics, and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam facilitates population health management for ACOs, payers, provider groups, health systems, and other healthcare organizations aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and Twitter.

