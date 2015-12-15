Logility Recognized for Nineteenth Year with Top Supply Chain Project Award

Supply and Demand Chain Executive honors results-proven partnership with large U.S.-based furniture manufacturer

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SCM–Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, has been honored by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2022.

The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.

“Achieving the best results for our clients is part of Logility’s DNA. It is encouraging to see our collective work recognized as best-in-class among top projects in the industry,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “What makes this win extra special is that it highlights the effect of a longtime and evolving partnership on a company’s continued success in the marketplace.”

Logility won for its work with a large U.S.-based furniture manufacturing company who needed support rightsizing its inventory across its global supply chain network and reducing safety stock. Using the Logility Inventory Optimization™ solution, the longtime client achieved improved inventory turns, reduced lead time and improved customer satisfaction.

“The past 18 months have been a tumultuous time for U.S. supply chains,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “But the core reason today’s supply chains haven’t completely fallen apart is because solutions providers have been working diligently to partner with customers to streamline processes, implement emerging technology and deliver results that improve bottom lines and the environment. For many of these collaborations, it’s about achieving full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage and the ultimate in sustainability.”

To view the full list of this year’s Top Supply Chain Project winners, please visit https://sdce.me/5s59mx. For more information on Logility and its supply chain planning solutions, visit logility.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

