Principal Financial Group® names Teresa Hassara to lead U.S. workplace retirement business

DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Principal Financial Group® today announced industry veteran, Teresa Hassara, will join the company to lead its workplace savings and retirement business. As a senior vice president in Retirement and Income Solutions (RIS), Hassara will report to Chris Littlefield, president of RIS, effective August 8.

Hassara has spent more than 25 years helping shape workforce retirement solutions. Prior to joining Principal®, she held leadership roles at several retirement providers – FuturePlan by Ascensus, president (2021-22); MassMutual, head of workplace solutions (2017-20); and TIAA, president of institutional retirement (2009-16).

“Teresa is an experienced leader and advocate for advancing retirement benefits. We’re excited for her leadership as Principal continues to invest and grow our retirement offerings to employers, their employees, and individuals alike,” Littlefield said. “Teresa’s track record in the industry and focus on innovation, talent development, and service to customers aligns with our core values and will support the growth of our retirement business.”

Hassara began her career in banking after earning her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Vanderbilt University and her Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She is also active in her community serving as prior Board Chair for Jobs for the Future and their current Finance Committee Lead.

