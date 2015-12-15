One of Nation’s Largest Health Insurers Selects IronNet to Increase Network Visibility and Protect Against Cyber Attacks

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IRNT–IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective DefenseSM, today announced the execution of a multi-year contract with one of the largest U.S. health insurers–which is remaining anonymous to help protect its operational security–to deploy the IronNet Collective DefenseSM platform to help defend against increased cyber threats facing the healthcare sector.

The health insurer has more than 17 million members across the United States and will expand IronNet’s healthcare community and provide opportunities for further growth within the health insurance industry.

“We work hard to provide our members with the most innovative tools to manage their health, and they trust us with their most sensitive information. We can’t take any risks with this data, so we chose IronNet to protect the critical networks millions of individuals rely on,” said the health insurer’s Chief Information Security Officer. “With the IronNet Collective Defense platform, we will benefit from relevant, real-time attack intelligence from across the healthcare community and other verticals like banking and energy. We can work together to strengthen network security and protect our members from cyber attacks.”

“The healthcare industry is becoming a popular target of cyber attacks, and we must enable the effective delivery of patient care while protecting data privacy,” said General (Ret.) Keith Alexander, co-CEO and Founder of IronNet. “That’s why we are proud to partner with one of the largest insurers in the United States to not only defend against attacks on their networks but also strengthen the security posture of the entire healthcare community through our Collective Defense platform. IronNet will deploy our industry leading platform to help defend against evolving cyber threats that the healthcare industry faces daily.”

The health insurer will use IronNet’s leading AI-based Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution as part of the Collective Defense platform to better detect and defend against cyber attacks. The security platform will enable the health insurer to leverage NDR capabilities, powered by behavioral analytics, to detect unknown threats on its network and, in turn, anonymously in real-time exchange visibility with others in the Collective Defense community.

The IronNet Collective Defense platform is the only solution that can identify anomalous behaviors and deliver actionable attack intelligence to all the other participants in the IronNet community. It serves as an early warning system for all participating companies and organizations, strengthening network security through correlated alerts, automated triage, and extended hunt support.

