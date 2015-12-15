Twist Bioscience Opens New Twist Boston Location to Expand Antibody Discovery Capacity

New facility increases in vivo antibody discovery capacity

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced the opening of its new Twist Boston location in Quincy, Massachusetts.

“This is a year of growth for Twist, as we work to bring the Factory of the Future online in Oregon while expanding our in vivo antibody discovery capacity through our new Twist Boston location,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Twist is one of the first biotech companies to open a site in Quincy, and we were pleased to find an ideal space that fits our aggressive growth plans to serve our biopharma partners in accelerating antibody discovery for a wide range of therapeutic targets.”

Twist Boston, formerly known as Abveris, was acquired by Twist Bioscience in November 2021 to add in vivo antibody discovery expertise to Twist Biopharma’s antibody discovery and optimization capabilities using robust, precisely written synthetic libraries. Twist Boston empowers the development of the next generation of biologics, cell therapies, vaccines, and diagnostics by using its DiversimAb™ family of hyperimmune mouse models to complete discovery and characterization services for global biopharma leaders. Antibodies discovered using the DiversimAb platform can be humanized using the Twist antibody optimization (TAO) platform to develop superior biologics for rapid clinical advancement. The new Twist Boston location boasts state-of-the-art antibody discovery workflow tools, including a total of four Berkeley Lights Beacon® Optofluidic Platforms, for increased screening capacity for discovery projects necessitating ultra-rapid high-content function forward screening. Twist has the option to expand the size of the site to accommodate future growth.

About Twist Boston

Twist Boston provides premium in vivo antibody discovery services to the biopharma industry. The company applies advanced immunization methods combined with B cell screening and hybridoma-based antibody discovery technologies to provide comprehensive gene-to-antibody discovery services. Twist Boston is developing the next generation of biologics, cell therapies, vaccines, and diagnostics in partnership with global biopharma leaders. Additional information about Twist Boston, also known as Abveris, is available at www.abveris.com.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Follow us on Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

For Twist Bioscience:

Angela Bitting



SVP, Corporate Affairs



925- 202-6211



[email protected]