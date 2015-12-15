OpenHW Group to Showcase the CORE-V MCU DevKit at DAC

Group Announces RISC-V-based CORE-V MCU Development Kit for IoT Built with Open-Source Hardware & Software

OTTAWA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OpenHW Group today announced that it will showcase one of the industry’s most comprehensive open-source RISC-V development kits for attendees at the 59th Design Automation Conference in San Francisco this week.

Featuring the OpenHW CORE-V MCU, the CORE-V software developer kit (SDK) with full-featured Eclipse integrated development environment (IDE) and an open printed circuit board (PCB) design were unveiled at Embedded World in Nuremberg in June 2022, generating tremendous developer buzz. The CORE-V MCU is based on the open-source CV32E40P embedded-class processor, a small, efficient, 32-bit, in-order open-source RISC-V core with a four-stage pipeline that implements the RV32IM[F]C RISC-V instruction extensions.

The ground-breaking open-source RISC-V processor CORE-V MCU DevKit enables software development for embedded, internet-of-things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven applications. It also supports Amazon Web Services (AWS) via AWS IoT ExpressLink. AWS IoT ExpressLink is a new service that powers a range of hardware modules and includes AWS-validated software that securely connects devices to the cloud.

“The OpenHW community is really excited to be able to share this open-source innovation with one of the most influential audiences in the industry at DAC this week,” said Rick O’Connor, President and CEO, OpenHW Group. “We’re helping the world rethink how designs for IoT applications come to market. The open-source OpenHW ecosystem is delivering hardware, software and development tools to accelerate innovation across the industry. It’s inspiring and humbling to watch the global collaborative engineering effort that’s gotten us to this point.”

The OpenHW Group is a non-profit, global organization driven by its members and individual contributors, where hardware and software designers collaborate in the development of open-source cores and related IP tools and software. OpenHW Group and members will demo the OpenHW CORE-V MCU DevKit for Cloud Connected IoT at DAC in San Francisco, July 11-13 at the Moscone West Convention Center in booth #2340.

OpenHW Group and members will showcase the CORE-V MCU DevKit emulating an array of weather station sensors located in various locations around the world. The demo, involving more than a dozen DevKits, will showcase the CORE-V MCU, CORE-V SDK, and interconnection of IoT sensors and application to AWS, with local temperature readings on the CORE-V MCU NexysA7 board.

The CORE-V SDK, development of which was led by the Ashling, contains an IDE, Debugger, GCC compiler (supplied by Embecosm), the FreeRTOS real-time OS, and AWS IoT ExpressLink connectivity, using Espressif’s RISC-V-based WiFi radio over AWS IoT ExpressLink. This project highlights the open-source collaborative development of industry-grade CORE-V processor IP with supporting hardware and software by a wide spectrum of members within the OpenHW community.

The CORE-V MCU DevKit early access campaign manufacturing and shipping is being coordinated by GroupGets. Early access CORE-V MCU DevKit quantities are limited and can be reserved here.

About OpenHW Group and CORE-V Family

The charter of the OpenHW Group is to develop, verify and provide open-source processor cores, along with hardware and software needed for use in high volume SoC production. OpenHW provides an infrastructure for hosting high quality open-source HW developments in line with industry best practices. The OpenHW Cores Task Group within the organization has the mandate to develop the open-source IP for the CORE-V family of open-source RISC-V processors. The OpenHW Group is a global, non-profit, member-driven organization based in Canada, and partnered with the Eclipse Foundation.

All references to OpenHW Group and CORE-V trademarks are the property of OpenHW Group. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact for the OpenHW Group:

Michelle Clancy



503-702-4732



[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Subscribe to our mailing lists