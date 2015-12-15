Pattern Brands Raises $25M to Accelerate Brand Building; Announces Acquisition of Yield and Poketo

The team behind former brand agency Gin Lane will use this funding to continue to pioneer the next generation of consumer brands by acquiring and growing a family of leading e-commerce home-life brands

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pattern Brands, a family of brands with a shared mission of enjoying daily life at home, announced today that it has raised $25M in a Series B on top of the $60M of acquisition capital brought in last year, led by new investors Toba Capital, Verlinvest, and BAM Elevate, alongside existing investors Primary, RRE Ventures, and Victory Park Capital. The capital raised helped finance Pattern Brands’ most recent acquisitions of Yield and Poketo and will allow the company to continue building its portfolio of consumer brands. The Pattern Brands’ portfolio now consists of six businesses that are thriving under the company’s ownership.





Pattern Brands specializes in acquiring e-commerce home-life businesses with exceptional products, healthy and sustainable margins, and loyal customer bases. The company’s shared infrastructure, operations and technology allow brands within the portfolio to grow multi-channel and hit new revenue and profit milestones in today’s challenging retail environment.

“Since the purchase of kitchen accessories brand GIR one year ago, we have grown the brand’s profits by over 100%. We prioritized profitability at the outset, positioning the brand to grow sustainably and weather different retail cycles.” -Suze Dowling, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder of Pattern Brands

Newly acquired Poketo, a stationery and home goods brand founded by Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung, and Yield Design Co, is a tabletop and apothecary brand founded by Rachel Gant and Andrew Deming, are successful, long-standing businesses built around world-class products and devoted communities. Pattern Brands plans to uphold these foundations and will continue to bring the founders’ visions to life for many years to come.

“The DTC world is challenging the levers that gave birth to so many amazing brands: marketing costs, supply chain issues, cash flow, and staffing. When we took the leap to launch an entirely new business out of Gin Lane, we doubled down on our mission of creating a deeper, more personal relationship with consumers at scale through our Direct with Consumer model. We built the infrastructure, expanding our team beyond brand and design to include supply chain, logistics, go-to-market, and customer service.” -Nick Ling, CEO and Co-Founder of Pattern Brands

The value to acquired brands lies in the ability of Pattern Brands to take a founder’s original core vision and scale it to reach a broader audience. Pattern Brands recognizes the authenticity founding teams give their brands, and places that at the center of the continued multi-channel growth trajectory of each business they buy.

About Pattern Brands

Headquartered in New York City, Pattern Brands is a family of brands with the shared mission of enjoying daily life. Since its launch in 2019, Pattern Brands has developed and brought to market two thoughtfully-made and design-forward home-centric brands: Open Spaces and Equal Parts, and it has acquired GIR, Letterfolk, Poketo, and YIELD. The team behind Pattern Brands formerly founded Gin Lane, a brand agency that built dozens of direct-to-consumer brands and digital experiences across industries for over a decade. To learn more, follow Pattern Brands on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, or visit patternbrands.com.

Contacts

Mackenzie Kay for Pattern Brands



[email protected]