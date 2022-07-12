Planet Signs Contract to Provide German Federal Agencies With Daily Satellite Imagery

Applications range from crisis management, civil and public safety support to environmental and nature conservation as well as forest and agricultural monitoring

BERLIN & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planet Labs PBC, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Planet Labs Germany GmbH, has signed a new contract with the German Federal Agency for Cartography and Geodesy (BKG) to provide the agency with daily, high-resolution satellite data for crisis response, environmental and nature conservation, as well as forest and agricultural monitoring. Access to Planet’s satellite data will help the BKG promote public and civil safety throughout the Federal Republic of Germany. The collaboration was launched in November 2021 and is now being expanded following a successful trial period.

Planet’s more than 200 satellites image the entire land mass of the Earth, including the Federal Republic of Germany, in up to eight spectral bands every day. The BKG uses the remote sensing data, among other datasets, to produce up-to-date analyses of environmental changes caused by climate change. Through this contract with its German subsidiary, employees of more than 400 German federal institutions now have the opportunity to gain direct access to Planet’s data.

“Planet’s goal is to make changes on Earth visible through frequently updated global satellite data. In doing so, we are able to provide valuable and timely insights to our partners. We are happy to be working with the BKG and are confident that our data can make an important contribution to the digitization of public authorities in Germany,” says Dr. Marcus Apel, Director of Business Development at Planet.

“It is particularly important for us to meet the specific needs and requirements of the German federal government with our services. High-frequency satellite data is an essential part of this. We want to promote the use of earth imaging data in the federal government by providing it to all federal agencies,” says Thomas Wiatr, head of satellite-based crisis and situation services (SKD) at the BKG.

For this cooperation, the BKG has set up a completely new infrastructure that provides access to Planet’s satellite data as well as individual and rapid consulting services for the entire German federal administration, training for federal staff, and the production and provision of maps. These services are combined in the BKG’s satellite-based crisis and situation services (SKD) for the German federal government.

The BKG will have access to Planet’s high cadence global data as well as the company’s deep archive, dating back to 2009. This will enable the federal agencies to not only monitor regularly updated geo data, but to also create historical comparisons. Employees of all German federal agencies can access this data through the BKG either viewing it online or using it in their local IT systems for further analysis.

About Planet

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 800 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a Public Benefit Corporation trading on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow on Twitter @Planet.

About the Federal Agency for Cartography and Geodesy

The Federal Agency for Cartography and Geodesy is a government agency within the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Home Affairs (BMI). It acts as the central service provider of the federal government and as the competence center for geoinformation and geodetic reference systems. The BKG’s responsibilities cover the observation as well as the data management including the analysis, combination and provision of geodata. Federal institutions, public administration, business, science – and almost every citizen in Germany benefit from the work of the BKG. Experts from a wide range of fields such as transportation, disaster prevention, homeland security, energy and the environment use geodata, maps, reference systems and information services from the BKG for their plans and investigations. The BKG maintains a service center in Leipzig as well as geodetic observatories in Germany and abroad. For more information, visit www.bkg.bund.de.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to capture market opportunity and realize any of the potential benefits from current or future product enhancements, new products, or strategic partnerships and customer collaborations. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future events and results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company’s periodic reports, proxy statements, and other disclosure materials filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available online at www.sec.gov, and on the Company’s website at www.planet.com. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Contacts

Adel & Link Public Relations



[email protected]