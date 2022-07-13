Ready, Set, Shop—Prime Day Delivers Millions of Deals Worldwide

Lowest price ever for Fire TV smart TVs on Amazon will be available, starting at $49.99

Prime members can shop 50% off select top-selling items from 23andMe, boscia, Garmin, Keurig, Schwinn, and Sunday Riley, and score additional savings on must-have brands like Columbia, KORA Organics by Miranda Kerr, Momofuku, NYX, PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross, Ray-Ban, Sun Bum, and Vitamix

This Prime Day, members can also shop early for school and college essentials from celebrities like Busy Philipps, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Neil Patrick Harris, Storm Reid, and Vinnie Hacker

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Prime Day is back with millions of deals worldwide for Prime members to shop exclusively. The 48-hour shopping event kicks off July 12 at 3 a.m. EDT, offering must-have deals of up to 79% off across categories, including electronics, devices, toys, beauty, fashion, and home, from top national brands and small businesses.





This Prime Day, Amazon will offer some of the best savings for members to shop and save big, including Amazon’s lowest prices ever on select Bose and Sony headphones. Prime Day will also offer customers the lowest price ever for Fire TV smart TVs on Amazon, including lightning deals for a $49.99 Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV (72% off) and a $99.99 Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV (79% off).

With savings across every category, Prime Day is offering deals for all members this year, including on HP and Kipling for students getting ready to go back to school, Mattel and LEGO for parents shopping for toys their kids will love, and other brands for everyone in between.

“Prime members deserve the best, and that’s exactly what we’re giving them—deals with epic savings across every category this Prime Day,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “And we’re excited to offer a new Small Business Badge, making it easier for members to discover, shop, and support small business brands and artisans.”

Prime Day Preview: Shop Big, Save Big

New deals will drop throughout Prime Day, including brands from small businesses and Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly program. Members can shop deals of up to 79% off across categories, including Amazon devices, electronics, entertainment, beauty, fashion, and home. All Prime Day deals are available while supplies last.

Here is a sneak peek of some of this year’s hottest Prime Day deals:

Save up to 79% off on Fire TV devices, including Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV ($99.99), Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV ($49.99), and Fire TV Stick Lite ($11.99); 28% on Echo Show 15 ($179.99); 30% on Kindle Oasis ($174.99) and 55% on Kindle Kids ($49.99); up to 40% on Ring devices, including Ring Alarm 2.0 five-piece kit ($119.99); and 55% on Amazon Halo View ($44.99). Beauty and Wellness: Save up to 50% on select products from boscia, Oribe, and Sunday Riley; 30% on Drybar and KORA Organics by Miranda Kerr; up to 20% on Goop, NYX, PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross, and Sun Bum. Additionally, save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kits.

Save up to 50% on select products from boscia, Oribe, and Sunday Riley; 30% on Drybar and KORA Organics by Miranda Kerr; up to 20% on Goop, NYX, PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross, and Sun Bum. Additionally, save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kits. Electronics: Save up to 50% on select headphones from Beats, Sony, and JBL, and 30% on e-bikes, Segways, and scooters.

Save up to 50% on select headphones from Beats, Sony, and JBL, and 30% on e-bikes, Segways, and scooters. Fashion: Save up to 40% on select styles from Levi’s and baby apparel from Burt’s Bees and HonestBaby; up to 30% on styles from Amazon Essentials, Champion, Ray-Ban, and Oakley; and up to 25% on select styles from Shopbop, including APL, English Factory, and Free People.

Save up to 40% on select styles from Levi’s and baby apparel from Burt’s Bees and HonestBaby; up to 30% on styles from Amazon Essentials, Champion, Ray-Ban, and Oakley; and up to 25% on select styles from Shopbop, including APL, English Factory, and Free People. Home & Kitchen: Save up to 50% on select products from Keurig; up to 45% on SharkNinja and Casper; up to 40% on iRobot Roomba; up to 40% on products from SodaStream; up to 30% on Vitamix blenders; up to 25% on Momofuku products; and 20% on Caraway cookware and bakeware.

Save up to 50% on select products from Keurig; up to 45% on SharkNinja and Casper; up to 40% on iRobot Roomba; up to 40% on products from SodaStream; up to 30% on Vitamix blenders; up to 25% on Momofuku products; and 20% on Caraway cookware and bakeware. Pets: Save up to 30% on pet essentials from Amazon brands, including Amazon Basics, Kitzy, Wag, and Wonder Bound.

Save up to 30% on pet essentials from Amazon brands, including Amazon Basics, Kitzy, Wag, and Wonder Bound. Sports & Outdoors: Save up to 50% on Garmin wearables and navigation; 30% on NordicTrack T 6.5 S and Si Treadmills; and 25% on select Columbia Sportswear apparel, outerwear, and footwear.

Save up to 50% on Garmin wearables and navigation; 30% on NordicTrack T 6.5 S and Si Treadmills; and 25% on select Columbia Sportswear apparel, outerwear, and footwear. Toys: Save 40% on select American Girl dolls; and up to 30% on select toys from Fisher-Price and Mattel, including Barbie and Hot Wheels. Additionally, save up to 30% on select LEGO sets and Magna-Tiles, and select dolls and playsets from L.O.L. Surprise! and Rainbow High.

Back to School and Off to College

Prime members can get ahead of shopping for the school year this Prime Day. Savings are available up to 45% on dorm room essentials; 30% on select backpacks from Kipling, Kenneth Cole, and Travelon; 30% on school supplies from Elmer’s, Sharpie, and Pilot; and 25% on select Climate Pledge Friendly laptops, monitors, and desktops from HP, Dell, and Microsoft. Members can also shop curated lists from celebrities, including Busy Philipps, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Neil Patrick Harris, Storm Reid, and Vinnie Hacker, featuring their top picks for going back to school and college. Parents, kids, and teachers can shop for supplies featuring their favorite characters, by grade, and customers’ most loved items at amazon.com/backtoschool. College students can get dorm room recommendations at amazon.com/offtocollege.

Ways to Shop This Prime Day

Prime Day makes shopping more rewarding with offerings that help members save, make easy payments, and chat live with celebrities. Members can stay up to date on Prime Day with Alexa by saying, “Alexa, when is Prime Day?” Customers who are not yet Prime members can join or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day.

Use Amazon Prime credit cards to save: Customers with an eligible Prime membership can earn up to 20% back on select Prime Day deals and 6% back on Amazon purchases during Prime Day with the Amazon Prime Visa Card, Prime Store Card, and Amazon Prime Secured Card. Visit amazon.com/pcb for more information.

Customers with an eligible Prime membership can earn up to 20% back on select Prime Day deals and 6% back on Amazon purchases during Prime Day with the Amazon Prime Visa Card, Prime Store Card, and Amazon Prime Secured Card. Visit amazon.com/pcb for more information. Buy now, pay over time with Affirm: Prime members can get 0% APR on three, six, or 12 equal monthly payments when spending $50 or more on eligible products on Amazon upon credit approval by Affirm. For example, a $1,000 flat-screen TV might cost a customer $83.34 a month over 12 months at 0% APR. Visit amazon.com/affirm to learn more.

Prime members can get 0% APR on three, six, or 12 equal monthly payments when spending $50 or more on eligible products on Amazon upon credit approval by Affirm. For example, a $1,000 flat-screen TV might cost a customer $83.34 a month over 12 months at 0% APR. Visit amazon.com/affirm to learn more. Save on select gift card purchases: New this year, customers can enjoy up to 25% off select gift cards from brands like Amazon, Airbnb, Grubhub, Old Navy, UberEats, and more. For more details, visit amazon.com/giftcardspd22.

New this year, customers can enjoy up to 25% off select gift cards from brands like Amazon, Airbnb, Grubhub, Old Navy, UberEats, and more. For more details, visit amazon.com/giftcardspd22. Shop Climate Pledge Friendly products: Customers can discover and shop more-sustainable products as part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program, including deals on Logitech, Mario Badescu, Seventh Generation, and select Amazon Devices. Learn more at amazon.com/ClimatePledgeFriendly. Additionally, Prime members with an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card, Prime Store Card, or Amazon Prime Secured Card can earn 10% back on select Climate Pledge Friendly Amazon devices purchases. Visit amazon.com/pcb for more information.

Customers can discover and shop more-sustainable products as part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program, including deals on Logitech, Mario Badescu, Seventh Generation, and select Amazon Devices. Learn more at amazon.com/ClimatePledgeFriendly. Additionally, Prime members with an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card, Prime Store Card, or Amazon Prime Secured Card can earn 10% back on select Climate Pledge Friendly Amazon devices purchases. Visit amazon.com/pcb for more information. Support small business: Members can save on deals from small businesses, including select retro Bluetooth speakers from Muzen, kids’ waterproof digital cameras from PROGRACE, 12-piece leakproof baby food storage by WeeSprouts, and Artestia’s Cast Iron Fondue Set. Shop more deals and curated collections from small businesses—including from Black-owned, woman-owned, and military family-owned at amazon.com/supportsmall.

Members can save on deals from small businesses, including select retro Bluetooth speakers from Muzen, kids’ waterproof digital cameras from PROGRACE, 12-piece leakproof baby food storage by WeeSprouts, and Artestia’s Cast Iron Fondue Set. Shop more deals and curated collections from small businesses—including from Black-owned, woman-owned, and military family-owned at amazon.com/supportsmall. Shop with celebrities on Amazon Live: Amazon Live is bringing Prime members live chats and celebrity cameos, including from Kevin Hart, Miranda Kerr, Kandi Burruss, Kyle Richards, and Chrishell Stause. Plus, exciting deals from Citizen, Cricut, JBL, and more brands will be revealed first on Amazon Live. Creators will stream daily to talk about their favorite Prime Day deals. Viewers can easily shop the featured products and brands through a carousel that updates in real-time. To watch, visit amazon.com/live or download the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV.

Amazon Live is bringing Prime members live chats and celebrity cameos, including from Kevin Hart, Miranda Kerr, Kandi Burruss, Kyle Richards, and Chrishell Stause. Plus, exciting deals from Citizen, Cricut, JBL, and more brands will be revealed first on Amazon Live. Creators will stream daily to talk about their favorite Prime Day deals. Viewers can easily shop the featured products and brands through a carousel that updates in real-time. To watch, visit amazon.com/live or download the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV. Shop using Buy with Prime: For the first time ever, members can shop Prime Day deals on online stores beyond Amazon using Buy with Prime. Members can save on deals from select merchants including Miroir, Epic Water Filters, Live by Being, Amazin’ Aces, and Bossy Cosmetics. Discover more about Buy with Prime at amazon.com/buywithprime.

Prime Day Deliveries

This Prime Day, millions of orders will be picked, packed, and shipped by Amazon employees and partners who work to create the best possible experience for customers. The safety and well-being of all Amazon employees and delivery partners are important. Amazon also strives to create an inclusive and diverse workplace. To improve the experience for employees, customers, and partners, Amazon continues to invest in research, development, and technology that improves safety and extends the reach and capability of people to make tasks easier. This includes the strides made in artificial intelligence, computer vision, and machine learning to enable different robotics to move millions of packages each day, while also improving the safety and the overall work experience for employees. Amazon invested $300 million in 2021 in safety projects and expanded the global workplace health and safety team to nearly 8,000 employees who each day use Amazon’s innovation, technology, and data to ensure employees are kept safe. Amazon also invested more than $1 billion in safety technology in delivery vans, driver training programs, rate card increases, and continuous improvements so that drivers deliver safely and seamlessly, and with the support they need from Amazon.

Every Day Made Better With Prime

Prime offers the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment to more than 200 million paid members around the world. In the U.S., that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and series with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs, thousands of stations and playlists, and thousands of podcasts with Amazon Music, free games with Prime Gaming, more than 3,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, and incredible savings with Prime Day. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 5,000 cities and towns, free Same-Day Delivery on hundreds of thousands of items in over 90 major metropolitan areas, and free One-Day Delivery on more than 20 million items coast to coast. Prime members also receive fast, free delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy and prescription savings at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies in the U.S. To join Prime or start a 30-day free trial, visit amazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

