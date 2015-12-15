Renesas Completes Acquisition of Reality AI

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the completion of the acquisition of Reality Analytics, Inc. (Reality AI), a leading provider of embedded AI solutions, as of July 19, 2022, following Reality AI shareholders’ and required regulatory approval.

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, U.S., Reality AI offers a wide range of embedded AI and Tiny Machine Learning (TinyML) solutions for advanced non-visual sensing in automotive, industrial and commercial products. Combining Reality AI’s best-in-class AI inference technologies with Renesas’ extensive MCU and MPU product portfolios will enable seamless implementation of machine learning and signal processing. The acquisition will allow Renesas to expand its tool suite and software offerings for AI applications and increase its in-house capability to provide highly optimized endpoint solutions that combine both hardware and software.

Renesas will continue to accelerate the delivery of end-point intelligence in a vast array of IIoT (Industrial IoT), consumer and automotive applications. Renesas’ MCU/MPU platforms with machine-learning algorithms will significantly enhance system development, providing customers with unmatched developer experience to make their applications AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) ready and help them get to market faster.

With the completion of the acquisition, Reality AI has become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas. Renesas now possesses Reality AI’s team of AI experts and an AIoT R&D center-of-excellence in Maryland, U.S. As a leading provider of AIoT solutions, Renesas will continue to meet the needs of customers seeking to implement AI solutions with the expanded global talent network of software engineers.

