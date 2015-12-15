Itron Launches New Sales Channel Partner Program for Asia-Pacific Region

Itron Engage Provides Partners with Tools, Training and Support for Itron’s Solutions

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Innovation–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced the launch of the Itron Engage Sales Channel Partner Program to utilities and municipalities in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The global expansion of Itron Engage provides trusted, highly skilled partners with the tools, training and support for Itron’s solutions to support their customers and improve energy and water management.

Itron Engage is currently utilized by utilities and municipalities in North America and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Developed to empower a diverse group of channel partners, Itron Engage provides an interconnected community to meet the demands of a transforming customer base. The program features a variety of increasing benefits, and rewards partners who exhibit both expertise across the entire portfolio and exceptional, consistent performance. Itron Engage also provides partners with access to Itron University, a robust online training program augmented with best-in-class support to ensure partners clearly understand the breadth and depth of the Itron portfolio.

Through the Itron Partner Center, which is now available in APAC, Itron Engage Sales Channel Partners can access tools, training, technology, and customer center applications, such as the product catalog and order details application. New partners can inquire about enrolling here. To learn more about the Itron Engage Sales Channel Partner Program, visit www.itron.com/engage.

“We are thrilled to expand Itron Engage to the APAC region. Our industry-leading sales channel partner program provides the tools and trainings necessary to help partners in APAC prepare for pressing challenges across energy, water IIoT and smart communities and ensure customer success,” said Paul Nelsen, Itron’s vice president of sales for APAC.

“With the Itron Engage Sales Channel Partner Program in APAC and around the world, we are supporting our partners and enabling them to differentiate and grow their business by leveraging the strength of the Itron portfolio, brand and leadership position. Itron’s framework enables partners to better serve customers and meet the demands of a transforming industry in APAC,” said Junxiang Wang, Itron’s APAC channel partner leader.

“Our team at Nucleus3 is proud to be a part of the Itron partner community and we look forward to the new intelligence and possibilities that the Itron team can bring to the energy and water sector through the Itron Engage Sales Channel Partner Program,” said Louis Limnios, Nucleus3’s chief customer officer and director. “Using Itron’s rich Industrial IoT portfolio, we can deliver critical infrastructure projects to our joint customers more effectively and efficiently. And with Itron Engage, we can increase our industry expertise and collaborate to create a more resourceful world.”

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

