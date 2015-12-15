SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2022 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after market close on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Management will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 to discuss these results.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free:

313-209-6544

International Toll:

+1 888-394-8218

Conference ID:

2902967

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of SolarEdge’s website at: Event Calendar | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. Visit us at: solaredge.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

Ronen Faier, Chief Financial Officer

+1 510-498-3263

[email protected]

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion and Michael Funari

+1 617-542-6180

[email protected]

