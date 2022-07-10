ScienceLogic’s expanded leadership team poised to drive growth

Veteran and proven growth-oriented executives will strengthen the firm’s focus on channel partnerships and enterprise transformation

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIOps—ScienceLogic, the leader in AI-driven IT monitoring solutions, today announced two key additions to its leadership team: Jasmina Muller, Vice President of Global Channel Partnerships, and Gregory Johnston, Senior Vice President of Field Commerce. These hires further evidence both ScienceLogic’s ongoing push to expand its global team by 200 new personnel this year and its commitment to scaling customer and partner outcomes.

Muller is a multiple award-winning channel leader with a track record of improving partner results and delivering partner programs that benefit the channel and their customers. As Vice President of Global Channel Partnerships, she will scale the ScienceLogic partner program to deliver new benefits and strengthen existing tools and processes to drive partner experience and growth strategy. Her role will focus on collaborating with channel partners to put forward robust cloud-based and software-as-a-service offerings and helping them leverage AIOps as a differentiator both in the channel and across their existing customer base.

Johnston is a proven sales leader who is known for his focus on market expansion and sales accretive results. In his new role as Senior Vice President of Field Commerce, he will engage with customer executives to align solutions with core enterprise goals. He will work across the company to chart the customer journey from strengthening IT infrastructure monitoring to positioning SL1 as mission-critical to achieving customer business outcomes.

Broadening ScienceLogic’s leadership bench supports an accelerated growth stage in the company’s journey. Increasingly, companies are looking to AIOps to liberate their overtaxed IT staff and propel their digital transformation initiatives through advanced analytics and smart automation.

“A mature AIOps practice can be transformative, but few companies –– particularly small to medium enterprises –– have the internal resources to take full advantage of it,” said Muller. “That’s where the right channel partners come into play. They can serve as an essential bridge, helping providers calibrate solutions to customer needs and working with customers to build scalable and sustainable programs for digital services and technologies they never could have supported on their own. Channel companies stand out when they can deliver value and allow leaders to focus on growing the business, and my team at ScienceLogic is here to help ensure the partners can deliver that value and grow in the process.”

Johnston echoed, “C-level executives always wear two hats: running the business and transforming the business. The SL1 platform contributes to both: increasing the efficiency of operations by an order of magnitude and revealing actionable insights that support forward-thinking enterprise outcomes. Our challenge is to move organizations from observability to action, using AIOps to show leaders their business from ten thousand feet while offering IT teams the capacity they need to do their jobs better.”

Muller brings an unmatched depth of expertise and experience in the channel community. With more than 20 years of experience as a channel executive, she has a strong track record of generating partner revenue, from creating enablement training programs to driving recruitment of new partnerships globally.

She was awarded CRN’s 2022 Channel Chief and is the winner of Channel Partners/Channel Futures’ 2022 Circle of Excellence, as well as CRN’s 2022 Channel Chief Executive and 5 Star Partner Program Guide and 2022 Women in the Channel.

Johnston joins ScienceLogic after 16 years with VMWare, where he built the company’s enterprise license agreement program and spearheaded a critical sales evolution from a focus on point product features to a strategy centered on generating key business outcomes.

The results are evident: His team generated over $1 billion in annual revenue over three consecutive years, and his leadership played an integral role in VMWare’s most complex and consequential sales, including all deals valued over $100 million.

“Adding leaders like Jasmina and Gregory who can push us to connect with new market segments and build relationships with innovators and changemakers in the ecosystem is vital to our continued growth trajectory and leadership position in the AIOps marketplace,” said ScienceLogic CEO David Link. “As we welcome new talent, we’re looking toward a future of strengthened collaboration with our partners and customers to push the limits of what AIOps can achieve.”

“The addition of Jasmina and Gregory signals a strong commitment to the channel and global expansion and demonstrates that ScienceLogic understands the importance of the right leadership talent to drive their evolution in the increasingly fast paced and growth-oriented technology ecosystem,” said Janet Schijns, CEO of leading technology channel consulting firm JS Group.

