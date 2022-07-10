10Pearls CEO Named as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Mid-Atlantic Award Winner

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced that Imran Aftab, CEO and Co-Founder of 10Pearls has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Mid-Atlantic Award Winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed, and has been recognizing unstoppable business leaders for more than 35 years. An independent panel of judges selected Aftab based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core competencies and attributes.





10Pearls is a leading global digital product innovation and software development business helping companies leverage technology to scale, innovate and transform the way they operate both internally and externally. 10Pearls has seen consistent, yearly high double-digit growth while maintaining its founding principles based on positive social impact.

“I am so honored and grateful to win this prestigious award and be recognized amongst such great entrepreneurs,” said Imran Aftab, CEO of 10Pearls. “It seems like yesterday when I was discussing with Zeeshan Aftab, my brother and co-founder, the idea of creating a better world through opportunity creation and giving back. The evolution and maturation of 10Pearls as a global enterprise while preserving our “double bottomline” culture and values is one of our proudest accomplishments. This recognition is a true reflection of the entire team’s hard work and passion. The team is unstoppable, and we cannot be more excited about the future.”

As a Mid-Atlantic winner, Imran Aftab will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

Winners were evaluated based on their demonstration of long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries throughout the world who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

About 10Pearls

10Pearls is a global, purpose-driven digital technology partner helping businesses re-imagine, digitalize and accelerate. As an end-to-end digital partner, 10Pearls helps businesses create transformative digital products incorporating exponential tech (AI/ML, Blockchain, IoT, AR/VR). Our broad expertise in product management, user experience/design, cloud architecture, software development, data insights and intelligence, cybersecurity, emerging tech, and quality assurance ensures that we deliver solutions that address business needs. 10Pearls’ clients include Global 2000 enterprises, high growth mid-size businesses, and some of the most exciting start-ups across several industries, including healthcare, education, real estate/ prop-tech, energy, communications/media, financial services, and hi-tech. The Washington Post has referred to 10Pearls as a double bottom line company that balances profits with social causes.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

