Plynk™ Works with Paxos to Introduce Cryptocurrency Trading and Educational Resources

The Plynk app for new investors will offer Plynk CryptoTM, the option to trade and custody crypto through regulated custodian and infrastructure leader Paxos

JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PlynkTM, an investment app for new investors, announced the launch of Plynk CryptoTM, allowing app users to trade and hold Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) via Paxos Trust Company beginning today. As an app for novice investors, Plynk listened to customers as they showed interest in learning about and trading cryptocurrency. Through this relationship with Paxos, the new offering provides easy-to-understand educational guidance for crypto investing.

“Crypto is consistently a point of interest among our customers, despite this period of heightened volatility,” said Alicia Sundberg, head of Plynk. “The reality is many beginner investors have already invested in digital assets, and we believe many more will do so in the future. This is an opportunity not only to help our customers gain access to digital assets through a third-party referral arrangement with Paxos, but also to provide them with easy-to-understand crypto education, which is what we believe sets Plynk and Plynk Crypto apart from other investing and crypto trading apps, respectively.”

In addition to allowing customers to buy and hold digital assets, Plynk Crypto is dedicated to educating new investors and will actively work to remove barriers to getting started in crypto trading. In tandem with Plynk Crypto’s launch, Plynk rolled out educational articles on crypto basics, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum, to help customers become more informed on cryptocurrency. Plynk Crypto is dedicated to education and will continue to expand crypto educational materials.

Walter Hessert, head of Strategy for Paxos, commented, “Blockchain technology and digital assets will revolutionize finance as it offers the opportunity for all to join an open, global economy. By working with a regulated Trust company, Plynk is helping ensure the security of its customers’ digital assets, while Paxos manages the underlying complexity. We’re excited to join Plynk in helping new investors learn about and access crypto markets.”

Plynk is specifically designed to help new investors gain education and confidence along the way. In the app, new investors can invest in a wide selection of stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. Plynk assists new investors in this process by helping identify investments aligning with their interests by easily scrolling through brands they already love and trust. Also located within the app is an educational hub called Plynk Think, which teaches investing fundamentals and encourages a learn-by-doing approach through interactive lessons aiming to help users build sound financial habits.

The Plynk app is available to download now on iOS (through the App Store®) and download for Android® (through the Google Play® Store). For more information about Plynk and Plynk Crypto, visit www.plynkinvest.com.

About Plynk

Plynk is a new investing app that helps make investing easier for new investors. Created by people who have a passion for making investing simple, Plynk makes it easy to get started, get comfortable and get the hang of investing. Plynk offers straightforward language, clear explanations and just a $1 minimum to make it easy to begin investing. Plynk also includes tips, how-tos and easy-to-understand educational articles that help beginners learn as they go. Plynk is a service of Digital Brokerage Services LLC, a registered broker-dealer by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of FINRA and SPIC. Learn more at www.plynkinvest.com.

About Paxos

Paxos is a leading regulated blockchain infrastructure platform. Its products are the foundation for a new, open financial system that can operate faster and more efficiently. Today, trillions of dollars are locked in inefficient, outdated financial plumbing that is inaccessible to millions of people. Paxos is replatforming the financial system to enable assets to instantaneously move anywhere in the world, at any time, in a trustworthy way.

Paxos uses technology to tokenize, custody, trade and settle assets. It builds enterprise blockchain solutions for institutions like PayPal, Interactive Brokers, Meta, Mastercard, MercadoLibre, NuBank, Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Societe Generale and Revolut. Paxos is a top-funded fintech company with more than $540 million raised from leading investors including Oak HC/FT, Declaration Partners, Founders Fund, Mithril Capital and PayPal Ventures. With offices in New York, London and Singapore, Paxos takes a global approach to modernizing the financial system.

Risks of investing in securities through Plynk: Before investing, consider the mutual fund or exchange-traded product’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Contact Plynk or visit the PlynkTM app for a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this information. Read it carefully. Keep in mind that investing involves risk. The value of your investment will fluctuate over time, and you may gain or lose money. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Stock markets are volatile and can fluctuate significantly in response to company, industry, political, regulatory, market or economic developments. Investing in stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs involves risks, including the loss of principal.

Risks of cryptocurrency trading through Plynk Crypto: Trading in cryptocurrency is especially risky due to its volatility and is only for individuals with a high-risk tolerance and the ability to withstand financial losses. Cryptocurrency assets held at Paxos are not protected by the SIPC or FDIC.

Plynk, Plynk Crypto, and the Plynk logo are trademarks of FMR LLC.

