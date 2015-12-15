Anumana Announces Issuance of New American Medical Association CPT® Category III Codes for Novel ECG AI Analysis of Cardiac Dysfunction

Ground-breaking codes will facilitate the use, adoption, and pathway for potential reimbursement of AI-enhanced ECG-based algorithms, including Anumana’s pipeline of AI-enhanced ECG-based algorithms

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anumana, Inc., an AI-driven health technology company from nference, Inc., today announced the American Medical Association (AMA) has issued new industry-first Category III Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) codes for novel assistive AI algorithmic electrocardiogram risk assessment for cardiac dysfunction, encompassing Anumana’s pipeline of AI-enhanced ECG-based algorithms currently in development for FDA regulatory clearance.

This ground-breaking approval is a major milestone for AI in cardiology, recognizing Anumana’s AI-enhanced ECG-based algorithms as innovative technology necessitating the creation of a new procedure category. CPT Category III codes are designed to facilitate the use, adoption, and potential reimbursement of emerging technologies. The newly approved AMA CPT Category III codes were published on July 1, 2022, and will be effective on January 1, 2023.

“We are delighted that the American Medical Association has approved our application for a new category of CPT codes covering our AI-enhanced ECG algorithm pipeline,” said David McMullin, Chief Business Officer at Anumana. “The new AMA codes mark a significant milestone for Anumana, validating the potential impact of our innovative technology and establishing a pathway for widespread adoption and reimbursement.”

Anumana’s robust pipeline of novel algorithms has been validated by over 50 peer-reviewed publications, and are currently in development as medical devices. Anumana’s pulmonary hypertension algorithm received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation earlier this year, and its low ejection fraction algorithm received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in 2019 and Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 in 2020.

About Anumana

Anumana, an AI-driven health technology company and a portfolio company of nference and Mayo Clinic Platform, is harnessing industry-leading AI and translational science to decode the electrocardiogram as never before – as a deep predictive tool and biomarker of disease – empowering care providers to help patients early. Anumana algorithms have been developed, trained, and validated using clinical data from Mayo Clinic and are undergoing rigorous clinical trial validation. Anumana is developing AI-enabled ECG algorithms for real-world physician use, integrating point-of-care applications into existing workflows, thereby reducing costs and enhancing quality of life. Anumana’s AI-enabled tools can diagnose hidden conditions earlier than ever before. Anumana’s algorithms are investigational medical devices and have not yet received regulatory approval or clearance. For more information, visit anumana.ai and follow Anumana on LinkedIn & Twitter.

