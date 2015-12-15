Minnesota-based, Westridge Trading, LLC, Finds Cost Savings and White Glove Service by Leveraging Bluebird Quad Cities Data Center

“Bluebird’s sense of work ethic and service are top notch. It’s as high as I’ve ever seen. The sense of urgency is real.”

COLUMBIA, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BluebirdNetwork—Bluebird Network, a communications infrastructure provider with more than 10,600 route miles of fiber and operator of two data centers, continues to build on a reputation of impressive customer service and high-quality services.

Business at Westridge Trading, LLC, is growing, and last year President Bill Johnson needed to find a new location to house his expanding number of servers. Following a referral from a colleague, Johnson took a trip to Bettendorf, IA for a tour of the Bluebird Quad Cities Data Center and soon became another happy customer.

“Bluebird works really hard to ensure customers are satisfied and things are taken care of in a timely manner,” said Johnson. “They’re always on top of things, and they’re also proactive with their communication. That kind of service is outstanding.”

As growth pushed the number of Westridge Trading servers higher, the power consumption also rose. Johnson said the cost savings from Bluebird’s clean and reliable power cut electrical charges in half, but that wasn’t the only reason Johnson brought his business to Bluebird.

“I’m highly cognizant of security risks,” said Johnson, former Senior IT Director at Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, Minnesota. “I’m very pleased about the physical security of the building. Biometric scans, ID approvals and badging to get anywhere inside, and the gated loading areas are huge advantages. The security is like Fort Knox in there.”

From a digital security perspective, Johnson also said Bluebird operates at an extremely high level.

“The firewalls that Bluebird employs, and how they configure and monitor the equipment they’re taking care of is impressive,” he said. “There are bad guys out there and when equipment is connected to the internet, you’re going to be under attack. Bluebird is blocking all kinds of intrusions.”

Beyond Bluebird’s impressive level of service, security and communication, Johnson said the reliability of Bluebird services rise above other data centers he’s worked with in the past.

“If a university server supporting a medical clinic went down, patients couldn’t get lab tests, appointments couldn’t be made and check-ins had to be switched to paper,” he said. “It’s bad for PR, bad for efficiency and bad for patient security. I’ve never encountered anything like that with Bluebird.”

Johnson said he has already referred colleagues to check out Bluebird Network and their data center operations and will continue to do so in the future.

About Bluebird Network

Bluebird Network is a communications infrastructure provider and data center operator. Since 1999, Bluebird Network, headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, has provided internet and transport services, via its fiber infrastructure, to Carriers and Enterprises in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa, and the surrounding states. Bluebird owns two data centers: an underground facility in Springfield, MO, and a facility in the Quad Cities. Bluebird operates over 10,600 fiber route miles of high-speed broadband and fiber-optic connections with over 82,000 on-net and near-net buildings and 153 Points of Presence (PoP) sites spanning the Midwest, including the major cities of Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield (MO and IL), Tulsa, Peoria, Rockford, Bloomington, Normal and the Quad Cities.

