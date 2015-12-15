The Don CeSar Selects Optii Solutions as its Housekeeping Management Platform

Optii will help to streamline and boost efficiency of The Don CeSar’s housekeeping operations

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced that The Don CeSar in Florida has selected Optii as its housekeeping management solution.

The Don CeSar has adopted Optii Housekeeping to streamline and boost the efficiency of its housekeeping operations. The Don CeSar, otherwise known as the Legendary Pink Palace of St Pete Beach, will be Optii’s second customer managed under the Davidson Hospitality Group.

Optii Housekeeping is a data-driven platform that optimizes labor and cleaning sequences for greater efficiency and faster turnaround times. It employs predictive, intelligent AI to optimize room attendant routes in real-time, and centralizes operations for full visibility and improved team performance.

The Don CeSar has a complex operation due to the variation of room types, size and layouts that it offers. As a result, the team was in need of a solution to help optimize routes and ensure task completion across all of its room types.

Thomas Fraher, General Manager, The Don CeSar, said: “With insights into clean time by room type and where our housekeeping team needs to focus resources, Optii has enabled us to take a deep dive into our housekeeping operation to ensure that we are supporting our employees in performing their job to the best standards and with a high level of efficiency. Thanks to Optii’s real-time technology, we now have the ability to see where each member of the team is at any given moment, and how they’re progressing through the day.”

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: “We take great pride in helping resorts to create efficiencies and streamline their operations. The hotels we are working with have seen significant benefits to automating and digitizing their operations, gaining greater cost savings, efficiencies and transparency. We look forward to continuing our relationship with The Don CeSar to help it meet its housekeeping goals.”

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information about Optii, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com.

