Cosette Pharmaceuticals Appoints Rick Casten as CFO Amid Transformational Growth

Experienced financial executive will build on growth trajectory

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CFO–Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Rick Casten as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bolstering its executive leadership team.





“I am excited to have Rick Casten join our team, with his more than two decades of experience in helping drive long term performance gains and financial growth. Rick joins Cosette at a pivotal inflection point for our business, accelerated by our transformative acquisition of eight commercial branded products from Daiichi Sankyo and the imminent launches of several new products. Cosette is well positioned to deliver on our diversification strategy while serving our customers and patients,” said Apurva Saraf, President and CEO, Cosette Pharmaceuticals.

“I am excited to join the dedicated and successful team at Cosette at this pivotal moment in the company’s evolution. With my highly complementary skill sets to those of my colleagues, we are well positioned to deliver industry leading growth and I look forward to supporting the transformation of Cosette through internal R&D and inorganic growth initiatives,” said Rick Casten, Chief Financial Officer, Cosette Pharmaceuticals.

Rick joins Cosette with over 25 years of experience in Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech, Fortune 500 Consumer Products and public accounting. Prior to joining Cosette, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Baudax Bio. (NASDAQ: BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on innovative products for acute care settings. Before Baudax, Rick served as Vice President – Finance, Controller and Treasurer of Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he managed Lupin’s U.S. accounting operations, financial reporting and enforcing accounting policies and procedures. Earlier in his career, Rick served in various financial roles of increasing responsibilities at Endo Pharmaceuticals, Campbell Soup Company, and in public accounting, primarily at Ernst & Young LLP.

Rick earned his B.S. in Business and Economics, with a major in Accounting, from Lehigh University and an M.B.A. from the Johnson School at Cornell University. Rick is a Certified Public Accountant in both Pennsylvania and California and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a US-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company with capabilities in product development, manufacturing, and commercial operations. The current products focus on complex dosage forms including topical creams, ointments, oral liquids/solutions, suppositories, and injectables. Cosette has a long history of quality manufacturing, consistent supply, and commercialization success, including two sites (in New Jersey and North Carolina) supported by 300+ dedicated employees across all functional areas. Cosette is backed by Avista Capital Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm.

For more information, please visit: www.cosettepharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Serge Ilin-Schneider: [email protected]

Kian Kazemi: [email protected]