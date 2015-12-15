Zebra Technologies Celebrates Five Wins at iF Design Awards 2022

Three hardware and two software awards recognize outstanding design for leading technology

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that it has scooped five wins at the iF Design Awards 2022. The accolades recognize Zebra’s customer-centric approach to design across its leading hardware and software portfolio.





The Zebra ZSB Series small and home office label printer was recognized for its hardware design in the computer product category and in the user interface category for its software design. Meanwhile, Zebra’s RFD40 UHF RFID sled and CS60 handheld scanner both picked up wins in the industry/tools product category. Rounding off the quinfecta was Zebra’s Aurora™ machine vision software, recognized in the user experience/product UX category.

“Zebra is honored to receive this prestigious recognition for our printer, scanner, and software products by the iF Design Award,” said Curt Croley, Senior Director, Innovation and Design, Zebra Technologies. “Whether it’s the ergonomic comfort and useability of a device or the user experience of software, Zebra’s global Innovation & Design team continues to create a compelling, intuitive experience that puts the end-user at the center.”

Zebra’s winning entries convinced a jury made up of 75 design experts from 23 different countries from around the world, who judged submissions against a demanding set of criteria which assessed usability, user benefit, innovation, aesthetics, and emotional appeal, among others. In total, the jury reviewed a shortlist of 5,424 finalists drawn from 11,000 entries across 57 countries.

The annual iF Design Award is organized by Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, the world’s oldest independent design organization. The 2022 winners were announced earlier this year during a special awards ceremony held in Berlin, Germany.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra Technologies secured five wins at the iF Design Awards 2022 for its ZSB Series label printer, RFD40 UHF RFID sled, CS60 handheld scanner, and Zebra Aurora™ machine vision software.

Zebra’s Innovation & Design team puts the end-user at the center of all its design efforts.

The iF Design Award is one of the most important design prizes in the world.

ABOUT iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF Design Award has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF Design Award is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on www.ifdesign.com and published in the iF Design App.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 94% of the Fortune 100 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

Contacts

Media contact:



Daniel Blackman



+44 (0)7408 864 597



[email protected]

Industry Analyst contact:



Kasia Fahmy



Zebra Technologies



+1-224-306-8654



[email protected]