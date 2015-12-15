Security Benefit Appoints Jacquline Morales as Chief Operating Officer

Industry veteran brings more than three decades of insurance product and technology expertise

TOPEKA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Security Benefit, a leading provider of retirement planning products and solutions, today announced the appointment of Jacquline Morales as SVP, Chief Operating Officer. As COO, Morales will oversee business operations and help execute the company’s growth strategy. She will report directly to Doug Wolff, incoming Chief Executive Officer.

“Jacquline is a results-oriented executive with substantial experience building and leading complex, established organizations as well as start-ups,” said Wolff. “She has an exceptional track record of instilling cultures that are customer-focused, process improvement-oriented, highly engaged, and innovative. She has been recognized throughout her career for building, developing, and retaining outstanding leadership teams needed to meet and exceed aggressive targets.”

Morales will lead the operations / technology portion of Security Benefit’s manufacturing group.

“Security Benefit is known for its innovative approach to product development and partner distribution and as a result, has become an undisputed leader within the U.S. retirement industry,” said Morales. “The company’s long-standing history and expertise it brings to customers has made it the partner of choice for advisors and carriers alike. It is a great cultural fit for me, and I am thrilled to join the team! I look forward to working with Doug and senior management to maintain Security Benefit’s market-leading position while attracting new customers and pursuing new markets for expansion.”

Throughout Morales’ more than thirty-year career, she has held key leadership roles and helped chart growth strategies, most recently at an Insurtech start-up in NY, where she has served as Chief Insurance Officer, responsible for insurance, carrier, reinsurer and banking setup and strategic planning, and the formation of TPA activities for the business. Prior to that, Jackie was with Bestow in Dallas, where she was the Chief Insurance Officer and Board Director. Previous leadership positions before that include COO and Board Director for Legal & General America and several different Head of Operations positions during her 10-years at AXA Equitable. In these various roles, she was responsible for establishing scalable infrastructure internally, leading digital transformation initiatives, implementing new tools to create operational efficiency and overseeing M&A activity.

Morales received her bachelor’s degree in humanities and MBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University. She is a licensed insurance agent, has served on numerous committees for industry trade groups and is often cited by the media as an expert in life insurance and annuities.

