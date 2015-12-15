Lido Advisors Continues its Growth, Announcing Hiring of Anthony Cortina as Vice President, Senior Wealth Manager

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lido Advisors, LLC (“Lido”), a leading wealth management firm for high-net-worth individuals, announced today the hiring of Anthony Cortina as Vice President, Senior Wealth Manager. This continues Lido’s targeted expansion in the Northeast, specifically Washington, D.C., and further solidifies Lido’s commitment as the preeminent wealth advisory firm for select clients and institutions.

Embracing Lido’s internal and active investment strategies, Cortina will have the full support and advanced team at Lido to guide, manage and plan his clients’ wealth and legacy. This commitment extends to Lido’s deep bench and resources including tax, estate and advanced wealth planning. Truly an end-to-end solution for clients’ wealth planning needs.

Cortina has extensive experience working with high-net-worth individuals and families, having spent the last 15 years advising clients at a large Chicago-based RIA firm. In 2015, he relocated from Chicago to Washington, D.C. so that he could spearhead the establishment of the firm’s first office on the East Coast. Cortina was also named one of Forbes’ “Top Next-Gen Advisors” in 2018.

“Lido’s personalized and innovative approach to wealth management and differentiated strategies provide a great place for me to continue building what I’ve started,” Cortina noted. “And as Lido continues to grow, I very much look forward to bringing my experience and ability to connect with clients to the firm.”

“Anthony will be a terrific addition to the team as he brings a very genuine, unique and personal approach to working with individuals and families,” said Lido President Ken Stern. “He comes from a long line of educators, so he takes great pride in making complex financial planning topics comprehensible and easy to understand for everyone he works with. This is a core philosophy at Lido, so he’ll be a natural fit.”

Cortina graduated with a degree in Finance from Miami University (Ohio), holds his Series 65, and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™. In 2017, Anthony co-founded the Young Professional Advisors Committee (YPAC), an arm of outreach within the Greater Washington Community Foundation’s Professional Advisor Network.

