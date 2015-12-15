Moloco Highlights First Half 2022 Continued Growth and Momentum

The company’s expanded capabilities and strengths are showcased in its revamped website

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moloco, a leader in machine learning (ML) and growth solutions for performance marketers, today announced a series of growth and industry leadership activities for the first half of 2022 that demonstrates the company’s momentum. To mark the occasion, the company unveiled a new brand design and corporate messaging through its revamped website, highlighting its capabilities and strengths.

Moloco provides app developers and publishers the only demand-side platform (DSP) built for better, faster ad performance on the open internet, beyond the walled gardens of Google and Facebook. Moloco’s machine learning engine uses a deep neural network (DNN) to help performance marketers drive growth that is automated, profitable, and scalable.

Building upon its success in 2021, Moloco announced these first half 2022 achievements and new capabilities:

Financial performance : Moloco is a rare unicorn that combines exceptional growth and a profitable business model. Moloco has been cash flow and EBITDA positive for nine consecutive quarters. The company is on pace to generate revenues of more than $200 million in 2022.

: Moloco is a rare unicorn that combines exceptional growth and a profitable business model. Moloco has been cash flow and EBITDA positive for nine consecutive quarters. The company is on pace to generate revenues of more than $200 million in 2022. Hiring : Moloco invests aggressively in its people organization. The company now employs more than 330 people across nine global offices and continues to double headcount in 2022.

: Moloco invests aggressively in its people organization. The company now employs more than 330 people across nine global offices and continues to double headcount in 2022. Leadership team : Moloco added key executive hires from Disney, Google, Digital Turbine, DXC Technology, Momentive, and SoundCloud across product, revenue, marketing, and finance.

: Moloco added key executive hires from Disney, Google, Digital Turbine, DXC Technology, Momentive, and SoundCloud across product, revenue, marketing, and finance. Awards and certifications: Moloco again ranked high in Singular’s ROI Index and achieved IAB Gold Certification 2.0 for brand safety.

Moloco again ranked high in Singular’s ROI Index and achieved IAB Gold Certification 2.0 for brand safety. DSP product updates: With enhanced functionality of its flagship product, Moloco Cloud DSP, including multi-geo campaign automation, a weekly budget optimizer, automated end cards, and enhanced self-serve UI for experimentation, Moloco has routinely set new weekly ad spend records.

With enhanced functionality of its flagship product, Moloco Cloud DSP, including multi-geo campaign automation, a weekly budget optimizer, automated end cards, and enhanced self-serve UI for experimentation, Moloco has routinely set new weekly ad spend records. Retail media platform: Moloco expanded its support from EMEA to now include APAC and Americas for e-commerce marketplaces to host their own native performance ads business. With a self-serve advertiser UI and sponsored product ads powered by machine learning, merchants generate and fulfill demand right at the point of purchase, when shoppers are most likely to buy. And shoppers’ satisfaction and loyalty increase with relevant and personalized offers in the context of the existing buyer journey.

Moloco expanded its support from EMEA to now include APAC and Americas for e-commerce marketplaces to host their own native performance ads business. With a self-serve advertiser UI and sponsored product ads powered by machine learning, merchants generate and fulfill demand right at the point of purchase, when shoppers are most likely to buy. And shoppers’ satisfaction and loyalty increase with relevant and personalized offers in the context of the existing buyer journey. Enterprise solutions: Using Moloco’s machine learning engine, enterprises can own and operate their own programmatic ad platform – bidding intelligently on inventory, buying and selling according to budget and scale, and integrating with their existing business intelligence, data warehousing, CDP, and CRM infrastructures. This Machine Learning-as-a-Service (MLaaS) model enables businesses who do not have the machine learning expertise to get the maximum value out of their data via APIs and build their own scalable, revenue-generating ad networks.

Moloco’s move to expand retail media and offer MLaaS further demonstrates its vision of making the digital economy more transparent, equitable, and profitable by providing advanced machine learning to companies of all sizes.

“Mobile app developers and e-commerce marketplaces share the common goal of finding users that are likely to spend and achieve a higher lifetime value,” said Ikkjin Ahn, co-founder and CEO of Moloco. “Moloco is able to provide unmatched performance, control, and transparency through our machine learning engine,” he added.

About Moloco

Moloco’s goal is to make the digital economy more transparent, equitable, and profitable by delivering advanced machine learning to companies of all sizes. With Moloco’s machine learning platform for growth and performance, every app publisher and online retailer can now unlock the value of their unique, first-party data. Moloco Cloud DSP enables performance marketers to scale user acquisition quickly and achieve greater lifetime value through battle-tested prediction models. Moloco Retail Media Platform enables online retailers and marketplaces to establish their own performance ad business. Moloco was founded in 2013 by a team of former Google machine learning engineers. Headquartered in Redwood City, Calif., Moloco has nine offices across the US, UK, Korea, China, Japan, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.moloco.com.

