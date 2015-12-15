Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ Marketing Director Named to HousingWire Marketing Leaders List

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wolterskluwer–Michele Weber, Director of Marketing for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, has been named to HousingWire magazine’s 2022 Marketing Leader list of honorees.

Weber joined Wolters Kluwer in December 2020, previously serving as Chief Marketing Officer for eOriginal, the leading digital lending platform, which was acquired by Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions.

“Within the past eighteen months, Michele has helped shape our Marketing organization into a group of high-performing professionals who have collectively catapulted Wolters Kluwer’s leading capabilities across a wide array of expert solutions to new levels of visibility,” said Shreya Shankar, Vice President, Marketing & Strategy, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. “Our Marketing team has been scaled to meet Wolters Kluwer’s continuing growth trajectory of enabling financial services professionals to make an impact for small businesses and consumers as they pursue their goals. Many congratulations to Michele and sincere thanks to the judges at HousingWire for noting our ongoing commitment to excellence in marketing.”

HousingWire says that its Marketing Leaders award celebrates those who “have a track record of transforming brands, leading teams and driving business results within their industries.” The program recognizes those who are “strengthening their brands and building their organizations’ reputations each and every day.”

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has had a notable first half of 2022, including a new Bitcoin risk assessment product collaboration with NYDIG and the launch of OmniVault for Real Estate Finance, an eVault solution that enables lenders to manage digital HELOCs and eMortgages on a single platform. In April 2022, Wolters Kluwer also announced it had acquired International Document Services (IDS) to further enhance its digital lending capabilities.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks, credit unions, insurers, and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ eOriginal suite of purpose-built, digital lending solutions, for example, helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral authentication, and an electronic vault. Compliance Solutions’ OneSumX® for Regulatory Change Management tracks regulatory changes and organizes them to create structured, value-added content through a single data feed that is paired with an easy-to-use software solution. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division’s legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Contacts

Media Contacts for Wolters Kluwer GRC

(Including Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions; Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting; Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation)

Paul Lyon



Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications: Global Marketing, Communications & Planning



Governance, Risk & Compliance Division



Wolters Kluwer



Office +44 20 3197 6586



[email protected]

David Feider



Corporate Communications Manager, Banking & Regulatory Compliance



Governance, Risk & Compliance Division



Wolters Kluwer



Tel: +1 612-852-7966



[email protected]