Shapeways Expands Board of Directors With Appointment of Digital Industry Veteran Raj Batra as Independent Director

Raj Batra, President of Siemens’ Digital Industries US, Brings 20+ Years of Industrial Experience

Leslie C. G. Campbell to Assume Role as Chair of the Board

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shapeways, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) (“Shapeways”) a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, announced today that Raj Batra has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors (“Board”) as an independent director, subject to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. With 20+ years of experience in industrial automation and digitalization, Mr. Batra currently serves as President of Digital Industries (DI) for Siemens USA, where he guides the DI strategy and engagement and oversees all sales, marketing, digital consulting, R&D, vertical industry, and manufacturing aspects for DI in the United States.

Additionally, Leslie C. G. Campbell who is currently a member of the Board and Chair of the Compensation and Human Capital Committee has been appointed as Board Chair. Ms. Campbell succeeds Josh Wolfe as Board Chair, and Mr. Wolfe remains a member of the Board.

“The Board and I are delighted to welcome Raj to the Shapeways Board. He has deep experience in automation and digital transformation with more than 20 years in executive leadership roles in the broad industrial markets. His wealth of experience and insight in the automation and digitalization areas will prove invaluable to Shapeways as we continue to grow and capture the growing demand for digital manufacturing solutions,” said Greg Kress, Shapeways’ Chief Executive Officer. “On behalf of the entire Board, I look forward to Leslie’s leadership as Chair and thank Josh for his time serving as Chair and his continued commitment to Shapeways. Leslie is an experienced public company board director and an accomplished business leader with more than 30 years of multi-disciplinary experience in the technology, finance, software and information services industries. Her expertise and diversity of perspective has been invaluable to us as we execute on our strategy and grow our digital manufacturing platform.”

“It is an exciting time to join the Board of Shapeways as the Company executes on its strategic priorities,” said Mr. Batra. “I look forward to bringing my broad industrial experience, and in particular my current insights as President of Siemens Digital Industries U.S to the Board.”

Mr. Batra currently serves as President of Siemens Digital Industries U.S., an innovation leader in automation and digital transformation, since April 2019. Previously, Mr. Batra served in various senior roles at Siemens U.S., including President of the Digital Factory Division from October 2014 to April 2019, President of the Industry Automation Division from October 2009 to October 2014, Vice President and General Manager, Automation & Motion Division from October 2007 to October 2009, and Vice President and General Manager, Automotive & Aerospace Vertical Markets from October 2002 to October 2007. Mr. Batra serves on the Boards of Amsted Industries and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) where he chairs the Compensation Committee and served as Chairman of NEMA (National Electrical Manufacturers Association) and as a member of the Executive Committee of the Manufacturers Alliance. Mr. Batra received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Lawrence Technological University and an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan.

Ms. Campbell joined the Board of Shapeways in October 2021. She previously served as Chief Procurement Officer for Reed Elsevier, a world leading provider of professional information solutions. Prior to Reed Elsevier, she held various senior executive roles at Oracle Corporation and at Dell, Inc., and spent a number of years based in Europe as Dell’s Vice President and General Manager of the EMEA Global Segment where she led the business unit comprising Dell’s largest global customers. She began her career at KPMG. Ms. Campbell currently serves on the boards of PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) where she chairs the Nominating and Governance committee and serves on the Audit and Compensation committees, and LiveVox Holdings (NASDAQ: LVOX) where she chairs the Audit committee, and previously served on the board of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) where she chaired the Nominating and Corporate Governance committee and served on the Audit committee,. She was recently awarded NACD Directorship Certification and was named to WomenInc. magazine’s list of Most Influential Corporate Board Directors. Ms. Campbell earned a B.A. degree in Business Administration from the University of Washington.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions utilizing 11 additive manufacturing technologies and approximately 100 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 23 million parts to 1 million customers in over 180 countries. To learn more, please visit https://www.shapeways.com.

