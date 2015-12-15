Vida Health Now Offers Musculoskeletal Pain Relief as Part of Its All-in-one Solution

Vida adds a Musculoskeletal Pain Relief Program to their comprehensive solution with an in-house team of physical therapists, health coaches, and care navigators.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vida Health, a leader in cardiometabolic virtual healthcare, now offers Musculoskeletal (MSK) Pain Relief as part of its comprehensive virtual solution. The evidence-based, personalized program was designed by in-house doctors of physical therapy and addresses subacute and chronic lower back pain, one of the most common MSK conditions, affecting 1 in 4 US employees.





The addition of MSK Pain Relief makes strategic sense because cardiometabolic patients often experience MSK pain, particularly in the lower back. Patients with diabetes are 27% more likely to have back pain. A person classified as obese is 43% more likely to experience chronic back pain, and among those living with hypertension, 34% experienced low-back pain in their lifetime.

Integrated into Vida’s cardiometabolic-focused, body-and-mind approach to care, Vida’s MSK Pain Relief Program brings a human-led approach combined with a digital therapy exercise program to address the problem of MSK pain. Led by coaches and supervised by physical therapists, the virtual program targets the root cause of what keeps people in pain and lowers levels of functional ability. By treating body and mind together, Vida’s methods break the cycle of pain, depression, and functional loss. The program helps prevent escalation of care such as injections, opioids, scans, and surgery, enabling populations to achieve meaningful pain relief and employers to see cost savings.

Vida’s program addresses physical pain together with mental health. Simultaneous interventions like lower back pain treatment, stress reduction, and cognitive behavioral therapy result in better outcomes and more cost savings than traditional siloed care. As with Vida’s other programs, the complete MSK Pain Relief Program will be available to members in both English and Spanish.

“Almost everyone has had a time in their lives when physical pain took a toll on their mental health,” said Vida’s MSK Clinical Operations Director James Pickle, PT., DPT. “Traditional physical therapy is great at addressing the physical side of this pain but physical therapists aren’t trained to deal with the mental health side. Vida’s unique approach of teaming up mental health professionals and physical therapists is the best option to actually address these issues, and truly treat the whole person.”

Vida’s MSK Pain Relief Program treats the body and mind together for better outcomes. Video calls with specialists, self-guided on-demand video exercise modules, screenings, and progress tracking for both physical and mental health work together to reduce pain and prevent further flare-ups. With its network of licensed professionals spanning 50 states, Vida also coordinates care with members’ primary care physicians as needed to ensure a seamless member experience.

Vida’s full access virtual healthcare solutions for chronic physical and mental health conditions serve members in all 50 states in both English and Spanish. Clients include employers like Boeing, Visa, Cisco, and eBay, along with some of the country’s largest health plans such as Centene, Humana, and Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. Vida has proven clinical outcomes across a range of conditions, including diabetes, depression, hypertension, anxiety, and weight loss. Vida is the only virtual chronic care solution in its class to guarantee outcomes through a value-based pricing structure that puts up to 100% of Vida’s fees at risk for both physical and mental chronic outcomes.

About Vida Health

Vida Health is a virtual care company intentionally designed to treat physical and mental conditions together. Vida’s clinically validated approach combines an AI-powered, personalized mobile app experience with a national network of high-quality providers who work in a high-touch, care team model that maximizes engagement, outcomes, and savings. Vida’s app offers video sessions, asynchronous messaging, and digital content and programs to help people prevent and manage chronic conditions — like diabetes and hypertension — and the mental conditions that accompany them — like stress, depression, and anxiety. Some of America’s largest employers and health plans trust Vida’s whole health offering. Learn more at www.Vida.com.

