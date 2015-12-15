Sinclair Announces Finance Organization Promotions

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leader in local news and sports, announced the following promotions within the company’s finance organization:

Daniel Gallagher to VP, Operations Controller from Operations Controller

Derek Nance to VP, Corporate Controller from Corporate Controller

Sheila Holland to AVP/Digital Controller from Digital Controller

Chris Hummel to AVP/Shared Services Controller from Senior Regional Controller

Chad Kornke to AVP/Assistant Treasurer from Assistant Treasurer

Billie-Jo McIntire to AVP, Investor Relations from Director, Investor Relations

Commenting on the announcement, Lucy Rutishauser, Sinclair’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer said, “We are excited to announce these well-deserved promotions. Each person has contributed in valuable ways including navigating complex accounting treatments, contributing to successful refinancings, executing business process improvements, and onboarding important digital business use cases. We congratulate the team members on their new roles and look forward to their contributions as we continue to evolve and innovate across the company.”

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

