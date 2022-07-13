S&K Federal Services Announces Award of GSA MAS for Logistics and Engineering Contracting

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aerospace—S&K Federal Services, LLC (SKFS), a leading logistics, aircraft repair, and technical assistance company, was awarded a new General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS). The MAS enables federal agencies rapid access to SKFS’s administrative, logistics, technical, engineering, and environmental consulting expertise.

The GSA MAS Schedule is a governmentwide contract with commercial companies that provides access to millions of commercial products and services at competitive prices to the government. The Schedule is managed by the GSA and serves all federal agencies. As a highly qualified prime contractor, SKFS can submit prospective proposals for task orders.

SKFS is an SBA 8(a) certified company with the experience and capability to deliver comprehensive aerospace maintenance support and technical solutions. “The GSA MAS opens the door to hundreds of opportunities for us to deliver solutions to customers across the federal government,” said Will Carroll, SKFS President. “We are excited to be part of the program and look forward to using MAS as a way to serve our current and future customers.”

About S&K Federal Services

SKFS is a subsidiary of S&K Technologies, Inc. (SKT), a family of companies owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes with headquarters in St. Ignatius, Montana. For decades, the SKT companies have served a global customer base with sophisticated aerospace, logistics, information technology, engineering, construction, technical, and tower/antenna solutions. SKT’s success provides meaningful economic dividends to the 8,000-plus members of the tribal community, supporting programs involving cultural preservation, language revitalization, services for elders, and other social investments.

https://www.skfederalservices.com/

GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS)



Contract No. 47QRAA22D008G



Professional Service SINs 541330ENG, 541611, 541614, 541614SVC, 541620

To find our catalog of professional services, visit our GSA Contractor Listing.

Contacts

S&K Federal Services, Inc.



Tel: (406) 745-5738



[email protected]