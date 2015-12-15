SoundHound Delivers In-Car Voice Experiences to the Most Popular Stellantis Vehicle Brands in Europe

SoundHound’s Voice AI is currently powering enhanced in-car experiences with Edge+Cloud technology in multiple models already in market

Key to the enhanced in-car experience is SoundHound’s breakthrough Edge+Cloud connectivity technology. Through a seamlessly arbitrated combination of embedded and cloud connected voice AI technology, drivers maintain access to navigation and other critical information—even when cloud connection is lost or unavailable.

The addition of multi-language voice AI capabilities and custom wake words ensure Stellantis models can meet the growing needs of customers in global auto markets and retain brand name recognition through a customized experience.

The partnership with Stellantis marks the first time SoundHound’s Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies have been made available in a unified hybrid (cloud and embedded) in-car voice experience. SoundHound’s Edge+Cloud and Active Arbitration technologies work together to ensure that regardless of the query, the voice assistant will always return the most accurate answer quickly—delivering seamless access to information like navigation and full in-car control, with or without connection to the cloud.

“Our partnership with SoundHound began in 2018 with a goal to achieve mass production of voice-enabled vehicles by the end of 2021—starting with our ex-PSA models and then expanding to ex-FCA brands for Europe and China,” said Alexandre Fromion, Senior Expert Connectivity & Infotainment. “The powerful hybrid cloud and embedded connectivity of SoundHound’s Voice AI platform allows us to deliver always-on voice experiences for customers on-the-go.”

Through SoundHound’s advanced conversational technology, drivers can get in the car and say things like:

“Where can I eat pizza at my destination?”

“Will it snow tomorrow in Chamonix?”

“Give me a list of hotels with free wifi in Nice”

Even when the internet is not available, drivers can control their car simply saying:

“Increase the temperature by 2 degrees”

“Take me to Victor’s house”

“Call Alice on her mobile”

“I need to go to Transport Avenue in London”

“Our long-standing partnership with Stellantis is a direct result of SoundHound’s sophisticated end-to-end solution. It’s a truly disruptive voice AI, and the result of over 17 years of innovation,” said Keyvan Mohajer, Co-Founder and CEO, SoundHound. “Our technology offers companies full control over their brand, user data, and privacy policies, while delivering the greatest value for third-party integration.”

Prior to the introduction of SoundHound’s Edge+Cloud and Active Arbitration technologies, car manufacturers wanting users to be able to both control in-car functions and get information from the cloud had to settle for solutions that took several seconds to search one platform and then the other looking for a response. SoundHound’s Active Arbitration technology and its ability to deliver a query to the cloud and the embedded system simultaneously is key to the faster, more accurate conversational experience possible with the Edge+Cloud solution.

The addition of a voice assistant in multiple languages reflects Stellantis’ global market presence and the need to provide a voice user interface that allows drivers to use the language they’re most comfortable speaking, including French, US English, UK English, Spanish, Italian, German, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Japanese & Chinese. Other languages, including Arabic, Turkish, Hebrew, Polish, Swedish, Russian, Czech, Danish, Korean, and Norwegian, are planned to be released over the next 18 months.

