PathAI Appoints Brandon Eldredge as Chief Financial Officer

Eldredge brings a wide range of financial leadership experience across the healthcare and life sciences industries, including ThermoFisher, Syneos Health and Mass General Brigham

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PathAI, a global leader in AI-powered pathology, today announced that it has appointed Brandon Eldredge as Chief Financial Officer. An experienced financial leader with a track record for delivering value and growth across business segments, Eldredge has helped companies raise more than $5 billion in capital and managed a range of transactions totaling over $15 billion.

“Brandon’s finance experience spans strategy, business development, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships for a wide range of high-growth healthcare and technology organizations,” said Andy Beck, Co-founder and CEO of PathAI. “By adding him to our growing leadership team, we have positioned PathAI for the next phase of growth that will allow us to accelerate our mission of improving patient outcomes with AI-powered pathology.”

Eldredge joins PathAI most recently from Mass General Brigham, where he served as Chief Clinical Business Officer overseeing the creation and execution of the organization’s strategic growth initiatives. Prior to that, Eldrege served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development at Syneos Health, a leading biopharma services organization. He also served as the Chief Financial Officer for the Mobility and Services business of Aptiv PLC (now Motional), where he grew the business segment to more than 1,200 people over a two year period while standing up executive structure, financial/business reporting and executing on growth initiatives. He has also held leadership roles at ThermoFisher Scientific and Barclays Capital.

“I’m ecstatic to join PathAI, a company that has been at the forefront of bringing artificial intelligence tools to customers that have the ability to accelerate discovery and improve patient outcomes,” said Eldredge. “This is a transformative time in pathology, and I look forward to working with the entire team to execute on PathAI’s strategic goals and further enhance the value of the ground breaking products we are developing.”

PathAI is a leading provider of AI-powered research tools and services for pathology. PathAI’s platform promises substantial improvements to the accuracy of diagnosis and the efficacy of treatment of diseases like cancer, leveraging modern approaches in machine and deep learning. Based in Boston, PathAI works with leading life sciences companies and researchers to advance precision medicine. To learn more, visit pathai.com.

