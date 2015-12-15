Jenne, Inc. Expands Internet Services Solutions Through Strategic Partnership With Metro Wireless

WARREN, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud–Jenne, Inc., one of the nation’s premier cloud services and value-added distributor of technology solutions has announced a strategic partnership of Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage with Metro Wireless, a nationwide Internet Service Provider and telecommunications company.

Metro Wireless is established as a leading provider of business internet services and related solutions to thousands of customers across the nation.

Specializing in business wireless connectivity delivered via a variety of mediums, Metro Wireless partners with carriers to deliver the functionality and flexibility that partners and end users alike count on. Metro Wireless’s managed service model allow it to serve unique needs like multi-carrier SD-WAN, temporary use, or rural solutions. Anywhere nationally, primary or back-up, Metro Wireless can help.

Forging this relationship now gives Jenne’s partners a solid resource when it comes to Wireless Internet services. With a clear focus on research and development, as transport and equipment capabilities are constantly evolving, Metro Wireless remains on the leading edge of breakthrough technology.

Metro Wireless CEO, Dominic Serra, states, “We are excited to deliver unlimited, unthrottled Tier 1 carrier data plans and SD-WAN solutions allowing Jenne’s network of sales partners to offer a total wireless internet solution for primary and back-up needs. With Metro Wireless’ ability to leverage SD-WAN to aggregate multiple carriers WANs under a single IP, and to ensure no VoIP calls drop under failover conditions, partners will feel confident they are putting the best carrier in front of their client.”

”Jenne is excited to partner with Metro Wireless to provide wireless internet services and managed connectivity solutions as part of our enhanced growth into cloud services brokerage,” said Shawn Berry, sr. vice president of global cloud sales. “Adding Metro Wireless to our extensive portfolio represents an excellent carrier choice for our partner community to engage with across the Metro offering. We’re confident their nationwide presence and technical expertise combined with the knowledge of our custom built technical solutions experts will quickly lead to incredible success for our partners.”

Metro Wireless COO, Tyler Hoffman, proudly points out, “Metro Wireless is uniquely positioned to offer a versatile range of solutions— from data only plans to fully managed, multi-carrier SD-WAN bonded solutions, Metro Wireless supports partners and end users with leading customized offerings.”

About Jenne, Inc.



Jenne, Inc. is a leading cloud services brokerage and value-added distributor of technology solutions focusing on Unified Communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing agents, resellers, integrators, and service providers with a broad product and solutions selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support, and ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

About Metro Wireless



Metro Wireless is a nationwide commercial Internet Service Provider (ISP), offering temporary, permanent, and backup services including Fixed Wireless, Fiber, LTE/5G, Private Ethernet, SD-WAN, Colocation, Managed WIFI and UcaaS / Hosted Voice nationwide. To learn more about Metro Wireless, please visit http://www.metrowireless.com or follow-on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/metro-wireless/.

