Sunshine Biopharma Increases Support for Anti-Coronavirus Collaborative Research With the University of Arizona

MONTREAL, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: “SBFM” and SBFMW) (the “Company” or “Sunshine Biopharma”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs today announced that it has agreed to provide additional resources to the University of Arizona R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy for the purposes of accelerating the development of novel PLpro inhibitors currently underway. The development of the Company’s lead PLpro inhibitor, SBFM-PL4, is continuing in parallel.

At the University of Arizona Health Sciences, Gregory Thatcher, PhD, a professor of pharmacology and toxicology and the R. Ken and Donna Coit Endowed Chair of Drug Discovery, is leading the research effort that is progressing as planned. He is focused on determining the safety, pharmacokinetics and dose selection properties of three university-owned PLpro inhibitors, to be followed by efficacy testing for SARS-CoV-2 in animal models.

“With the transmissibility of the new Omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5) approaching, and possibly exceeding that of measles (the most transmissible virus known to date), it is urgent that effective treatments and more specific vaccines be developed at an accelerated pace,” said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. “We are delighted to be working with Dr. Gregory Thatcher, who is aiming to find a wide array of inhibitors for PLpro, as this virus encoded protease is responsible for suppression of the human immune system thereby enabling the virus to cause severe illness,” he added.

About the University of Arizona Health Sciences

Located on campuses in Tucson, Phoenix and Gilbert, Arizona, the University of Arizona Health Sciences is one of the top-ranked academic medical centers in the southwestern United States. UArizona Health Sciences includes the College of Medicine – Phoenix, College of Medicine – Tucson, College of Nursing, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy, and Health Sciences Global and Online. In addition, 16 UArizona Health Sciences centers and programs focus on cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, pain and addiction, and respiratory diseases; biomedical informatics, health technology innovation and simulation training; and health disparities, precision health care and treatments, and pandemic preparedness. A leader in next-generation education, research, clinical care and public outreach, UArizona Health Sciences employs nearly 5,000 people, has approximately 4,000 students and 900 faculty members, and garners more than $220 million in research grants and contracts annually.

About Sunshine Biopharma

In addition, to working on the development of a treatment for COVID-19, Sunshine Biopharma is engaged in the development Adva-27a, a unique anticancer compound. Tests conducted to date have demonstrated the effectiveness of Adva-27a at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells, including Pancreatic Cancer cells, Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells, Breast Cancer cells, and Uterine Sarcoma cells. Clinical trials for Pancreatic Cancer indication are planned to be conducted at McGill University’s Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada. Sunshine Biopharma is owner of all patents and intellectual property pertaining to Adva-27a.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company’s drug development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings.

