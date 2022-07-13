Telescope Inks Research Agreement with Standard Lithium

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 13, 2022) – Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (“Telescope” or the “Company“), a chemical technology company, announces that it has signed a Master Service Agreement (“MSA“) with Standard Lithium Ltd. (“SLI“). For the first project under this MSA, Telescope will receive funding for one year to evaluate the utilization and sequestration of CO 2 within the lithium brine extraction and reinjection processes developed by SLI. This project bolsters Telescope’s “Industries” division, which leverages unique lab automation and analytical capabilities to address process and manufacturing challenges in the chemical industry.

Jason Hein, CEO of Telescope, has previously executed successful projects with SLI and is the inventor of its SiFT lithium carbonate crystallization technology. “Telescope is ideally positioned to understand the process chemistry and technology required to integrate CO 2 utilization and sequestration within Standard Lithium’s operations,” he commented. “We are working towards the decarbonization of the lithium supply chain and continuing to strategically deploy Telescope’s tools and expertise across the chemical industry.”

About Standard Lithium

SLI is an innovative technology and lithium development company. SLI’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in testing and proving the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The president of SLI, Dr. Andy Robinson, and the CEO, Robert Mintak, are also independent directors of Telescope. However, the MSA is not considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, and has been reviewed and approved by Telescope’s independent directors.

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. A key area of application for these tools is the development of scalable manufacturing processes for mental health medicines in the under-utilized tryptamine class of compounds, including psychedelic therapeutics. Telescope also applies these toolsets to resolve inefficiencies in industrial process chemistry and manufacturing. Our aim is to bring modern chemical solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

