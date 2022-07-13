Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – July 13, 2022) – MetaDecrypt Web 3.0 Summit, powered by Woodstock was hosted at the Museum of the Future on July 2nd-3rd 2022, in exclusive collaboration with Khaleej Times.

The summit was inaugurated by Khalifa AlJaziri, AlShehhi, Co-Founder, Dubai Blockchain Center, Ministry of Economy – Advisor – Metaverse & XR. Khalifa shared Dubai’s vision to be the center of Web 3.0 technologies and the efforts UAE is taking to be a country that is open to innovative, futuristic Web 3 opportunities with ease in regulations and providing all the support the players may require in this ecosystem. “At the end of the day, you want to be in an ecosystem that accepts you and is waiting for you. At the local and federal levels, we are aware of what’s happening globally and are part of creating the future for everyone. We have the appetite to change regulations with the help of the Regulation lab – a lab to test regulations. It is over and above the federal and local governments giving individuals 6-12 month licenses to test their future-oriented technologies”, said Khalifa Aljaziri, Al Shehhi.

The two-day knowledge summit encompassed masterclasses and panel discussions by experts from the Web 3.0 space deep-diving into Blockchain, Mining, Fundraise, NFTs, Metaverse and the Future of Work. With over 50 global speakers sharing deep insights and views on the potential of the Web 3 technologies and the accelerated pace at which it is growing. “The market size of the Metaverse is predicted to be USD 800 billion by 2024, and we expect 10,000 Metaverse-related jobs over 5 years”, says Thomas Kuruvilla.

The summit ended with felicitating individuals and companies that have been playing a vital role in transforming and shaping the Web 3.0 space.

Figure 1: The 2022 Web3 Transformation Champions felicitated at the MetaDecrypt Summit

“Best Metaverse Solution” to Teddy Pahagbhia, a.k.a Mr. Metaverse is one of the most influential people in the Metaverse. After more than 20 years of a corporate life, he launched BLVCK PiXEL, a Metaverse and digital Innovation consultancy based in Paris. The firm operates globally by using an interdisciplinary approach at the intersection of Technology and Anthropology, to unlock opportunities and create new ways in the digital age.

Figure 2: The 2022 Web3 Transformation Champions felicitated at the MetaDecrypt Summit

“Best LifeStyle Metaverse” to Emmanuel Quezada, CEO, U-Topia. U-Topia is an upcoming and promising metaverse- a kind of game like World of Warcraft. People can just log in and start playing: interact, be immersed, spend time in this other world, and stick with other people. But it is more than that, because they are building a tool to make a bridge between all the Metaverses, and are building a solution to create Metaverses.

Figure 3: The 2022 Web3 Transformation Champions felicitated at the MetaDecrypt Summit

“Best Space Metaverse” to Thomas Reemer for Space Heroes – “Space and Crypto – creating the biggest migration to Web 3 for his contribution over the last 15 years to shape Space Heroes as the first project to have global space partnerships and bringing those partnerships to Web3.

Figure 4: The 2022 Web3 Transformation Champions felicitated at the MetaDecrypt Summit

“Best Web3 Ecosystem” to Matthias Mende, Visionary Founder, Bonuz – A German Award Winning Innovator who is enthusiastic about technologies with the ultimate target of solving some major humanitarian issues on this planet. Bonuz is a celebrity and brand token launchpad created to help fans connect with celebrities.In Bonuz and Web3, a few tools of their large ecosystem:

– Easy Onboarding through already known and used Web2 authentication and IM systems

– Instant Tokenization of goods, services and entities

– Feature-rich Marketplace to exchange values

Figure 5: The 2022 Web3 Transformation Champions felicitated at the MetaDecrypt Summit

“Blockchain Evangelist of Dubai” to Dr. Marwan Alzarouni , a Crypto Pioneer and the CEO of Dubai’s Blockchain Center.Also an impact business and a strategic partner to Dubai Future Foundation. He is one of the Middle East’s crypto pioneers, founding OTC Supply, the United Arab Emirates’ first over-the-counter exchange, and setting up Dubai’s first Bitcoin ATM. He is recognized internationally as an advocate of blockchain technology, a strategic advisor and a keynote speaker.

Figure 6: The 2022 Web3 Transformation Champions felicitated at the MetaDecrypt Summit

“Crypto Mining King” to Bijan Alizadeh. Bijan is one of the leaders in the blockchain ecosystem and has a longstanding track record of spearheading blockchain adoption in the MENA region and globally. In 2015, Bijan co-founded Phoenix Technology, which is building one of the largest Mining farms in the United Arab Emirates and has 450 MW of operational mining farms across Russia, Canada, and the USA.

Tokens of appreciation were also given to the sponsors and partners –

Figure 7: The 2022 Web3 Transformation Champions felicitated at the MetaDecrypt Summit

Yoshi Markets our Gold Sponsor – Yoshi Markets Limited is a Multilateral Trading Facility and Custodian, based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and has received Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM. As a virtual asset MTF and Custodian, Yoshi Markets aims to be a preferred venue for virtual assets (cryptos) listing, trading, settlement and custody and will offer a fully integrated ecosystem to institutional, HNI and retail investors.

Figure 8: The 2022 Web3 Transformation Champions felicitated at the MetaDecrypt Summit

Woodstock Fund for Sponsor – Powered by Partner. Woodstock Fund is an Emerging Technology Investment Fund. Woodstock invests in early and growth stage Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) startups and companies.

Figure 9: The 2022 Web3 Transformation Champions felicitated at the MetaDecrypt Summit

and TDMM our Sponsor – TDMM team leverages decades of experience across top financial institutions in trading stocks, commodities, and digital currencies. Being in Crypto Markets since 2015 TDMM has done liquidity provisioning and market making for legacy tokens such XRP, BCH, ETH & ETC. TDMM actively deploys and operates proprietary, market-neutral, and highly scalable marketing-making technologies across all the major centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Figure 10: The 2022 Web3 Transformation Champions felicitated at the MetaDecrypt Summit

Figure 11: The 2022 Web3 Transformation Champions felicitated at the MetaDecrypt Summit

Khaleej Times for being our “Exclusive Media Partner”, the oldest and one of the most widely recognised media brands, khaleejtimes.com clearly leads as UAE’s No. 1 news website. A growing community of more than 2.4 million unique users.

Figure 12: The 2022 Web3 Transformation Champions felicitated at the MetaDecrypt Summit

One Digital Entertainment for being our Digital Media Partner. One Digital Entertainment is Asia’s leading digital media, technology and creator network which specializes in many verticals of content and digital media across music, food, comedy, film, fashion and lifestyle domains and works with some beacon creators and platforms like MostlySane, Badshah, Sidhu Moosewala, Yuvraj Singh, CarryMinati, Alia Bhatt, Sanjeev Kapoor, Sony Pictures, Google, Facebook, Spotify and the likes.

Figure 13: The 2022 Web3 Transformation Champions felicitated at the MetaDecrypt Summit

Cyber Gear for being our Knowledge Partner. As metaverse consultants, they can bring your business case to Web 3.0. They can discuss how the metaverse could add significant business value to your company.

Figure 14: The 2022 Web3 Transformation Champions felicitated at the MetaDecrypt Summit

LPS for being our Outreach Partner. STORY-tellers and social media NINJAS driving your business goals. LPS is a team of social media consultants, content creators and production professionals in the Middle East, who provide social media marketing solutions for top consumer brands and companies.

Figure 15: The 2022 Web3 Transformation Champions felicitated at the MetaDecrypt Summit

ZEX PR Wire for being our PR Partner.

Figure 16: The 2022 Web3 Transformation Champions felicitated at the MetaDecrypt Summit

Talk 100.3 for being our Radio partner. Talk 100.3 is a part of the joint venture between Fun Asia Network and Channel 2 group corporation. The first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates, Talk 100.3 Is the only speech radio station catering to the South Asian community, bringing a mix of informed content, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

From a national perspective, we see the UAE making it easy for people to move into Dubai, establish a presence in the city, and use the city and the country as a hub for technological success. VARA will play a central role in creating new investment opportunities in Dubai’s fast-growing virtual asset industry as the emirate moves towards safer economic freedom backed by more significant technological innovation and digital transformation. “The UAE government is thinking of possibilities and not thinking of limitations. UAE is the foremost and forward-looking regulator in the world, who does not regulate to hinder progress or technologies but to enable technologies”, says Dr Marwan Alzarouni.

Write to us at [email protected]

About MetaDecrypt

MetaDecrypt is a leading metaverse and blockchain development company with a mission to bring the universe to Metaverse by providing all the tools, services and connections necessary to propel growth and transformation for existing or new blockchain companies. MetaDecrypt delivers end-to-end solutions for blockchain and metaverse projects across the globe. A blockchain technology company with a team of 40+ skilled developers, certified blockchain architects, specialist consultants and experienced creative professionals. Harnessing the power of big data and machine learning, MetaDecrypt delivers NFTS, Metaverse, Cryptocurrency tokens, custom enterprise, Main-Net, and public Blockchain solutions for startups and corporations, streamlining the operations and ensuring maximum security.

Contact:

Apoorv Gupta

[email protected]

https://metadecrypt.co/

PR Partner

ZEXPRWIRE

https://zexprwire.com/

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130731