Tilray Brands’ Potently Canadian Cannabis Brand, CANACA Joins this Year’s Calgary Stampede and Releases ‘Wild West’ Product Lineup

Canaca Cannabis Blend 19 Multi Pack Pre-Rolls Tilray Brands’ Canaca Cannabis brings the ‘Wild West’ to this year’s 2022 Calgary Stampede

Canaca’s All-in-One THC Distillate Vape Pen Tilray Brands’ Canaca Cannabis Brings the ‘Wild West’ to the Calgary Stampede

TORONTO, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today announced the ‘Wild West’ lineup from beloved Canadian cannabis brand, CANACA, at the Calgary Stampede, ‘The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth’.

CANACA is celebrating the Calgary Stampede at the legendary Wildhorse Saloon where the brand is hosting a western lounge featuring Stampede-inspired activations and limited-edition merchandise.

Along with the ‘Wild West’ activation, consumers can check out CANACA’s greatest product hits available now in Calgary and nationwide across Canada:

CANACA Indica 30 Infused Pre-Rolls: Carefully crafted using a proprietary blend of highly aromatic trichome-dense, hand-harvested indica whole flower, that yields a delightful combination of fruity, herbal, and earthy flavours. This convenient 3-pack of 0.5g pre-rolls provides a potent THC experience with an elevated potency of 30% courtesy of the dry sift hash infusion.

Carefully crafted using a proprietary blend of highly aromatic trichome-dense, hand-harvested indica whole flower, that yields a delightful combination of fruity, herbal, and earthy flavours. This convenient 3-pack of 0.5g pre-rolls provides a potent THC experience with an elevated potency of 30% courtesy of the dry sift hash infusion. THC Distillate Vape Pen : With 80% THC that’s always ready to go, this breath-activated, all-in-one vape delivers 200 puffs of high-potency THC cannabis distillate and does not contain any added ingredients or flavours – so you can sit back, relax, inhale, and enjoy; no chargers or batteries required for this high-performance build thanks to its ceramic heater.

: With 80% THC that’s always ready to go, this breath-activated, all-in-one vape delivers 200 puffs of high-potency THC cannabis distillate and does not contain any added ingredients or flavours – so you can sit back, relax, inhale, and enjoy; no chargers or batteries required for this high-performance build thanks to its ceramic heater. Sour Diesel Flower : A CANACA classic – a strong diesel and peppery profile with hints of herbal aromas. This sativa strain originates from a cross of Chemdawg and Super Skunk. With a THC range of 20-24% and available in 3.5g whole flower, these frosted green buds are loaded with ample trichome coverage.

: A CANACA classic – a strong diesel and peppery profile with hints of herbal aromas. This sativa strain originates from a cross of Chemdawg and Super Skunk. With a THC range of 20-24% and available in 3.5g whole flower, these frosted green buds are loaded with ample trichome coverage. CANACA Blend 14: Serving as another one of CANACA’s hand-harvested hybrids, these 3-packs of 0.5g pre-rolls are perfect for on-the-go, coming in at a consistent mid-range THC potency of 14-17%.

Serving as another one of CANACA’s hand-harvested hybrids, these 3-packs of 0.5g pre-rolls are perfect for on-the-go, coming in at a consistent mid-range THC potency of 14-17%. CANACA Blend 19: Offering a THC potency between 17-24%, these convenient 3-packs of 0.5g pre-rolls are carefully crafted from a highly aromatic blend of sticky trichome-dense, hand-harvested hybrid cannabis that is expertly grown in a sun-filled, high-tech greenhouse.

Join CANACA’s ‘Wild West’ takeover at the Wildhorse Saloon in Calgary, Canada, at 500 6th Avenue S.W., Lot #176. Pick up your merchandise to rock all week long while experiencing the exhibition in full force, along with music performances you don’t want to miss.

To find a local cannabis retailer in Alberta, Canada, check out the AGLC website and find out where to buy CANACA products near you.

About CANACA

CANACA is a proudly Canadian brand that indulges your unapologetic love for Canada and cannabis. We’re all about elevated adventures and uplifting experiences. The ones where you’re enjoying the journey, not just the destination. We’re passionate about crafting cannabis that’s consistent, reliable, and full of character — just like the people we serve.

Our products are curated and designed to serve the unique and ever-evolving cannabis needs and wants of Canadians. We’re proud of our work and the people and places that produce our products. That’s why CANACA is grown, produced, and packaged in small-town Canada and always will be. We’re potently Canadian, and dang proud of it.

For more about CANACA, follow @canacayourbud on Instagram.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray

__________

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Tilray Brands

Kaitlin Macapagal

[email protected]

Investors

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92e6b15a-3b8b-4fcf-bd63-6774b5d1645a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/341b8934-cd60-4761-8aba-a1cd9ca282f6